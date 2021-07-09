Cancel
See Andie MacDowell Rocking Her Naturally Gray Hair on the Red Carpet

By Lia Beck
With the Cannes Film Festival back in action in 2021, so is its extremely glamorous red carpet. The French film festival is known for bringing out some of the most stunning red carpet looks of the year, and this event is no different. One actor who is turning heads at this year's festival is Andie MacDowell, who has people talking not just about her fashion choices but about her hair. After years as a brunette, Andie MacDowell is now rocking her naturally gray hair, and she's commented on the decision in a couple of interviews. Read on to find out why she chose to stop dyeing her locks.

