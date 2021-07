NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

N323 FT OF E120 FT OF E1/2 OF NW1/4 OF NE1/4 OF NE1/4 TOGETHER WITH A ESMT OVER E 10FT OF E1/2 OF NW1/4 OF NE1/4 OF NE1/4. THERE ARE UNPAID TAXES ON THE PROPERTY WHICH YOU OWN OR HAVE A LEGAL INTEREST. THE PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION ON 11TH DAY OF AUGUST, 2021 UNLESS THE BACK TAXES ARE PAID. TO MAKE PAYMENT OR TO RECEIVE FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT THE CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT AT 20 NORTH MAIN ST. ROOM 161, BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, 34601, OR BY TELEPHONE (352) 540 6772.