It's not something that we've been used to over the past several years, but the tech sector was actually an underperformer during the 1st half of 2021. Trailing both the S&P 500 (SPY) and the total U.S. stock market (VTI) by about 1%, the sector has been fairly volatile and had a number of ups and downs as growth and cyclicals trade leadership depending on the state of the economy at the moment.