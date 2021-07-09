National Spelling Bee Winner Shows Off Basketball Skills [WATCH]
Why do I get the feeling that this isn't the last time we're going to see Zaila Avant-garde on ESPN?. Live from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida, in front of a studio audience and a national audience watching at home, the 14-year old Avant-garde emerged victorious from the group of 209 spellers. In its 93rd iteration of the competition, Avant-garde successfully spelled the world "murraya" to take home a cool $50,000, along with other prizes.1045theteam.com
