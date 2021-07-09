Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida, NY

National Spelling Bee Winner Shows Off Basketball Skills [WATCH]

By Dan Bahl
Posted by 
104.5 The Team
104.5 The Team
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Why do I get the feeling that this isn't the last time we're going to see Zaila Avant-garde on ESPN?. Live from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida, in front of a studio audience and a national audience watching at home, the 14-year old Avant-garde emerged victorious from the group of 209 spellers. In its 93rd iteration of the competition, Avant-garde successfully spelled the world "murraya" to take home a cool $50,000, along with other prizes.

1045theteam.com

Comments / 0

104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelling Bee#Espn#Liberty#The Barclays Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

Olympic Hoop Team the Latest COVID-19 Shutdown

Yesterday was merely a small reminder of the havoc caused by COVID-19. Thankfully, death from the virus has been greatly reduced. According to a statement by Team USA Basketball, their exhibition game against Australia scheduled for Friday in Las Vegas has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols. The famous term...
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

I Love These Two Prop Bets for Tonight’s MLB All-Star Game

The opening act has cleared the stage, and it's time for the main event!. The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is tonight, one day after Pete Alonso repeated (or re-Pete'd) as champion of the Home Run Derby. The American League comes into the game with a 45-43-2 all-time record in the midsummer classic, and is currently riding a SEVEN game unbeaten streak. Last season's All-Star Game was, stop me if you've heard this before, cancelled due to COVID-19, so the two leagues have not played against each other since 2019. In that game, the AL won 4-3 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, with Indians' pitcher Shane Bieber receiving the MVP Award.
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

The Surprising World Series Odds for Each New York Baseball Team

One half down, one half to go in the pursuit of a World Series victory. The second half of the MLB season begins TONIGHT, and only two teams will be in action. Major League Baseball is shining its spotlight on the best rivalry in the sport, the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees enter play tonight with a bit of a hill to climb, coming in with a record of 46-43, eight games behind the Boston Red Sox. The Sox, meanwhile, sit atop the AL East with a record of 55-36. The Mets, meanwhile, also sit atop their division with a record of 47-40. They're idle this evening, traveling to Pittsburgh to battle the Pirates in a series beginning tomorrow.
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

Yankees’ Fans Welcome New Draft Pick with Hilarious Tweets

Yankees' fans, meet Trey Sweeney. Trey Sweeney, meet Yankees' fans. That was the sentiment on Twitter yesterday, as New York Yankees fans flocked to the Twitter account of their first round draft pick, Trey Sweeney, to welcome him to the organization. Sweeney was chosen by the Bombers with the 20th overall selection in the MLB Draft on Sunday, and will come to New York from Eastern Illinois University.
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

Here’s How ESPN Graded the New York Yankees and Mets

It's report card time, baseball fans. Are you posting your team's report card on the fridge, or burying it in the backyard and saying your dog ate it?. Let's get into the numbers. ESPN Senior Writer David Schoenfield wrote an article grading each one of the 30 MLB teams on their first-half performance. He weighed their current record against the team's expectations in order to create a letter grade, while also taking into account injuries, player moves and other criteria.
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

Baseball Fans Love the Home Run?

Tonight over 6 million people will tune in their televisions to a sold out Coors Field in Colorado to see Major League Baseball players take glorified batting practice. A pitcher, that the Major League hitter is familiar with, will attempt to throw perfect pitches and the batter will attempt to deposit them deep into the caverns of seats in the outfield, filled outstretched arms attached to gloves, waiting to absorb a piece of baseball history.
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

An Evening of Champions

If you like monstrous home runs, last night's Home Run Derby was a fun night for you. If you like stories about true life champions, well then you really enjoyed the show. New York Mets' Pete Alonso and Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini provided all of the athletic theatrics and moon shot home runs that any fan could ask for plus a story line that was worth the price of admission.
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

Ft. Anne Flamethrower Taken in 4th Round of MLB Draft

As far as I can remember, no athlete that has ever attended Ft. Anne High School has ever been as highly touted to play professional sports than Tyler Mattison. Back when he was an eighth-grader pitching on the varsity baseball team, the Ft. Anne flamethrower had the size, strength and mental toughness to compete at the highest level, helping Ft. Anne baseball win the Class D State Championhsip.
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

Bullpen Implosion Says A Lot

Bullpen implosions, like the ones yesterday demonstrated by both New York teams, happen most everyday in baseball. When meltdowns happen on the last day of the season, the final game before the All Star break or on a getaway day at the conclusion of a series, it may demonstrate something more, such as focus.
NBAPosted by
104.5 The Team

Brooklyn Nets’ Star Harden Detained by Police in France

James Harden travelled to France for the week to attend Fashion Week. Unfortunately, it looks like he may have been fashionably late. According to reports, including this one from CBS Sports, Harden was detained by French police after intervening in an incident involving rapper, Lil Baby. As described by the reports, a car was pulled over due to police officers smelling marijuana, which is illegal in France. Harden was not in the car, but came to the aid of Lil Baby and the other passengers, leading to Harden himself being detained for a brief amount of time.
TennisPosted by
104.5 The Team

Will Stars Begin to Drop from Tokyo Olympics?

Yesterday, Olympic organizers announced that spectators would be banned from Tokyo venues for this year's Olympics due to the state of emergency in the host city, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. These games have already been delayed for a year. However, 3 cities hosting events outside of Tokyo will host events at 50% capacity. What effect will this have on the participants?
GolfPosted by
104.5 The Team

‘The Match’ Was a Hilariously Awkward Masterpiece in So Many Ways

If you're not a fan of cringeworthy banter, this one may have been worth watching with the TV on mute. That said, despite the awkward chirps and thinly-veiled anger (I'm looking at you, Bryson), Capital One's The Match once again delivered a very strong performance. Set in the picturesque mountains of Big Sky territory in Montana, with bears literal yards away, Phil Mickelson teamed up with Tom Brady to battle Bryson DeChambeau and his teammate, Aaron Rodgers.
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

Mets’ Alonso Has Daunting Road to Home Run Derby Repeat

The Polar Bear is taking yet another plunge into the MLB Home Run Derby, but it won't be easy. Major League Baseball released their bracket for the upcoming derby, a bracket that features Alonso as the No. 5 seed out of eight players. Alonso joins a group of Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Salvador Perez, Joey Gallo, Trevor Story, Matt Olson and Trey Mancini as the eight that will compete for the title. With the thin air and high altitude of Coors Field in Colorado serving as the venue, the balls are going to fly all night long.
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

Root Canal leads to Yankee Hot Streak

When a team is struggling like the New York Yankees have been, you need someone to step up with a Herculean effort at times to right the ship. An extracted tooth may have been just the thing to set Aaron Boone's Bronx Bombers sailing in a good direction. A mere...
College SportsPosted by
104.5 The Team

An Optimist’s Skeptical Eye on Name, Likeness, Image and the NCAA

It's hard not to be skeptical of the NCAA or some of the larger conferences, aka the Power 5 schools, when it comes to things like, well, paying student-athletes above and beyond their tuition, room and board and more recently, a "cost of attendance" stipend. Yes, they are institutes of higher learning but over the years even some of the most prestigious universities in the United States, such as Notre Dame, Stanford, Duke and even Harvard have been marred by athletic scandals. Then add in the football and basketball powerhouses that occupy your tv screen every week and the list of improprieties would make your head spin.
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

Minor Buffalo Ballpark With Major League Memories [PICS]

Over the weekend we had the opportunity to see a major league baseball game at a minor league ballpark. It was an amazing experience. Since the Canadian border is still closed due to the pandemic, the Toronto Blue Jays have been playing their home games at Sahlen Field which is the home of the Buffalo Bisons minor league baseball team. The fans in Buffalo affectionately call them the Buffalo Blue Jays. We got tickets on the first base side where the Tampa Rays were.
NFLPosted by
104.5 The Team

Fireworks Can Be Fun, Until They’re Not

Another tragedy fell upon the sports world, as America celebrated its independence this weekend. Back in 2015, then New York Giants defensive end, Jason Pierre-Paul nearly blew off his hand in the late hours of his July 4th celebration, suffering an injury that almost cost him his career. Sunday, fireworks claimed another sports world victim, this time causing death.
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

Newest Yankee Acquired in Trade Was Born in Syracuse, Played at Ithaca

A Syracuse-born Major League Baseball outfielder was acquired in a trade by the New York Yankees on Wednesday. Again. Timothy Locastro is being sent to the Bronx in a trade for the second time in his career. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound fast-footed Locastro was dealt to Brian Cashman in January of 2019 from the Los Angeles Dodgers, but was shipped out the very next day in a deal to the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that 2019 exchange, New York was sent Ronald Roman and cash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy