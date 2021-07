While viewers have already learned that Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki will be returning for a second season, there's one very important name who won't be returning for a second run. Series director and executive producer Kate Herron confirmed to Deadline Hollywood that she would not be back for Season 2. "I'm not returning. I always planned to be just on for this and, to be honest, Season 2 wasn't in the — that's something that just came out and I'm so excited. I'm really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I'm proud of what we did here and I've given it my all. I'm working on some other stuff yet to be announced." And it doesn't look like that "other stuff" involves the MCU. "No, I'm just focused on my own stuff at the moment. I love Marvel and I'd love to work with them again, but my outing with 'Loki' is what I've done with them." Interesting in that it sounds like Herron wasn't aware that a second season was a possibility, though a lot could happen between now and a second season. But for now, the search for a new helmer will need to get underway.