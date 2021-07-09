Notice is hereby given

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrators, Kristie August Loyer of the Estate of Deborah Kaye Loyer deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 151 Boot Hill Road, Whittier, NC 28789 before the17th day of September, 2021 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the under signed. This the 17th day of June, 2021. Kristie August Loyer, Administrators of the Estate of Deborah Kaye Loyer 15-18*
