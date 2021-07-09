Cancel
Notice is hereby given

hernandosun.com
 9 days ago

Notice is hereby given that the BEST Academy school board will hold a board meeting via zoom on July 12th at 10am. Interested parties can obtain the meeting link by emailing [email protected] Originated by Patricia Laird, Chairperson of the board.

Buena Vista, COChaffee County Times

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Buena Vista Board of Trustees has received an application for local landmark designation of the Chaffee County Courthouse/Buena Vista Heritage Museum building located at 506 E. Main Street, Buena Vista, CO 81211. The Board of Trustees will be holding a public hearing on the proposal at the next scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 7:00 pm. Members of the Board of Trustees and staff will meet at the Community Center at 715 E. Main Street. The Public will be able to attend in person or virtually using Zoom. To participate virtually, the public may connect to the video at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88075048459 with Meeting ID: 880 7504 8459 Passcode: 971317 or by telephone at 1-312-626-6799 using Meeting ID: 880 7504 8459 Passcode: 971317.
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

Re-Notice

Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider the following to consider the following: Applicants’ request for an Amendment to Resolution 2021-44 conditionally granting Meet Me At the Creek Special Event to amend the Applicant as the South Main Arts and Parks Trust and to reconsider Section 6 of the Resolution regarding Noise Mitigation and allowed noise.
Bolivar, TNbulletintimesnews.com

Notice to Bidders

The City of Bolivar is requesting bids for a replacement roof on the Bolivar Municipal Building. The bid will be for providing all labor and materials necessary to install a new roofing system and include clean up and removal of all debris from job site construction. All sealed bids must be received by 4:00 p.m., July 12, 2021. Bids will be opened at the regular Bolivar City Council meeting on July 12, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Municipal Center. Please contact City Hall for more information at 211 N. Washington St., 731-658-2020.
Politicspioneertribune.com

LEGAL NOTICES

STATE OF MICHIGANPROBATE COURTSCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY NOTICE TO CREDITORSDecedent’s EstateFile No. 2021-0000006884-DE ESTATE OFDANIEL PETER VANNESTEDate of Birth: MARCH 15, 1952 NOTICE TO CREDITORS: Thedecedent Daniel Peter Vanneste,died May 27, 2021. Creditors of thedecedent are notified that all claimsagainst the estate will be foreverbarred unless presented to CharlesVanneste, personal representative, or to both the Probate Court at300 Walnut Street, Manistique, MI49854 […]
Santo, TXWeatherford Democrat

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice i...

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HAROLD LOYD RUCKER, Deceased, were issued on June 29, 2021, in Cause No. P09517, pending in the County Court of Palo County, Texas, to: JACKIE LOU RUCKER. The residence of the Executor is in Santo, Texas, and the...
Caddo Mills, TXGreenville Herald-Banner

NOTICE OF SALE Notice is her...

Notice is hereby given that at 1565 Storage (5240 FM 1565 Caddo Mills TX 75135) on Sat., July 24, 2021 beginning at 11:30 am, a public auction will be held for the purpose of selling all items currently stored in the unit leased to the tenant whose name appears below for the purpose of satisfying a.
Whittier, NCSylva Herald

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrators, Kristie August Loyer of the Estate of Deborah Kaye Loyer deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 151 Boot Hill Road, Whittier, NC 28789 before the17th day of September, 2021 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the under signed. This the 17th day of June, 2021. Kristie August Loyer, Administrators of the Estate of Deborah Kaye Loyer 15-18*
Buckhannon, WVThe Recorddelta

City assists CVB with $25k addition to budget

BUCKHANNON — At the City Council meeting Thursday evening, Upshur County Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Laura Meadows attended to request financial assistance from the City of Buckhannon. The CVB was severely financially impacted by COVID-19, which reportedly caused a “drastic reduction in revenue,” explained Meadows. “This past year,...
Clarksburg, WVWVNews

Reunion notices

The descendants of the late Tom and Tilly Butcher Clem will hold their annual covered dish reunion July 10 at the Lewis County Park, Pavilion No. 4, below the playground in Weston. The meal will start around noon. Those attending should bring their own chair. All table supplies will be...
Lyons, NEburtcountynews.net

NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE Notice is hereby given pursuant to section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2021, for the …

NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE Notice is hereby given pursuant to section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2021, for the following retail liquor licensee: June and Carvin Housh Sr, dba “Fallout Bar”, 219 Main St, Lyons, Nebraska, 68038. Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the city on or before 5:00 PM, August 10, 2021, in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, hearings will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed. CITY OF LYONS, NEBRASKA Mary Lou Ritter, City Clerk ZNEZ LMS 7-15-21.
Franklin County, FLwashingtoncounty.news

W00000000 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FRANKLIN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a …

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FRANKLIN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a TAX DEED to be issued thereon.The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Gulf County, FLwashingtoncounty.news

W00000000 PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners will hold public hearings to consider adoption of the following Ordinance with the following …

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners will hold public hearings to consider adoption of the following Ordinance with the following title:. AN ORDINANCE OF GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA FOR CREATING POLICIES REGULATING RECREATIONAL VEHICLES (RV)'S AND THEIR LOCATION, PLACEMENT, RV's PER PARCEL, USE AND STORAGE OF RV'S WITHIN UNINCORPORATED GULF COUNTY; TO BE COMMONLY REFERRED TO AS "GULF COUNTY RV ORDINANCE"; FOR SAID POLICIES TO AMEND, BE CODIFIED AND BECOME PART OF THE GULF COUNTY LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS (LDR); PROVIDING FOR REPEALER, SEVERABILITY AND MODIFICATIONS THAT MAY ARISE FROM CONSIDERATION AT PUBLIC HEARING; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
Buckhannon, WVmybuckhannon.com

Health department requests property transfer

BUCKHANNON – Members of the Buckhannon-Upshur Board of Health spoke with the Upshur County Commission Thursday to request a proposed transfer of ownership of the Upshur-Buckhannon Health Department property from the county to the health board for grant purposes. The […]. Support the author of this story by joining My...
Lawrence County, PANew Castle News

NOTICE Notice is hereby give...

Notice is hereby given of a public notice hearing for the Lawrence County Human Services Block Grant (HSBG) Plan for Fiscal year 2021-2022. There will be two meetings: July 16, 2021 @ 10:00 am at the Lawrence County Court House, 430 Court Street, New Castle, PA in the Commissioner's meeting room and July 19, 2021 @ 9:00 am via a zoom meeting. A request for the Zoom Meeting information can be made by contacting Albert Antonelli at 724-656-1242 or aantonelli@lawrencecountypa.gov. Any citizen of Lawrence County shall have the opportunity to view, ask questions, and make oral statements concerning the plan at this time. Copies of the 2021-2022 HSBG plan will be available for viewing at the Lawrence County Commissioner's office.
Hermitage, PAThe Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereb...

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of NORMA L. ROSSETTI, A/K/A NORMA ROSSETTI, late of Hermitage, Mercer County, Pennsylvania, have been granted to the undersigned. All persons having claims against said Estate are requested to present the same and all persons owing to the Estate are requested to make prompt payment to the Executor:

