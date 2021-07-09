NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE Notice is hereby given pursuant to section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2021, for the following retail liquor licensee: June and Carvin Housh Sr, dba “Fallout Bar”, 219 Main St, Lyons, Nebraska, 68038. Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the city on or before 5:00 PM, August 10, 2021, in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, hearings will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed. CITY OF LYONS, NEBRASKA Mary Lou Ritter, City Clerk ZNEZ LMS 7-15-21.