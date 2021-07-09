Cancel
Johnny Mac Classic Comes to Randall’s Island

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Johnny Mac Tennis Project (JMTP) hosted its first ever team event, as the Johnny Mac Classic pitted brothers John and Patrick McEnroe against one another in a team competition in support of JMTP. The two teams competed head-to-head in three different rounds, each of which consisted of three singles...

