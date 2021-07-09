Johnny Mac Classic Comes to Randall’s Island

Slinger Bag Inc., a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement technology and equipment, with the vision to become a connected sports company, today welcomes Eugenie Bouchard to its brand ambassador program, where she joins the likes of Tommy Haas, Mike and Bob Bryan, Nick Bollettieri, Patrick Mouratoglou and Darren Cahill. Bouchard was the first Canadian-born player to reach the final of a Grand Slam in singles at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships, and was also the first Canadian tennis player to be ranked in the top 5 in singles, achieving the world rank of No.5 that same year. She has an avid following across social media with over 2.1 million fans on Instagram alone, and is passionate about helping brands that she loves and growing the sport of tennis in Canada and around the world.