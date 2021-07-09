Cancel
Bluefin Storm Collectibles San Diego Comic-Con 2021 Exclusives

sdccblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article[email protected] is inching closer, and already we’ve seen more exclusives than we had last year — an excellent sign that “nature is healing”. Or at least that toy companies and production timelines are in a better spot this July than they were last. The Pop Insider has the details...

sdccblog.com

Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Golden Axe Receives 2021 Event Exclusive Storm Collectibles Figures

Storm Collectibles is preparing for Comic Con @ Home as they start to reveal their 2021 Summer Convention exclusives. This year is heavily dedicated to the widely popular SEGA side scroller game Golden Axe. Storm Collectibles has slowly been bringing this legendary 2D game into this 3D world with a nice assortment of figures. Gold Axe fans will not want to miss these exclusives as they are revealing another set of 2-Pack Skeletons as well as the secret master of the Death Adder, the Death Bringer. We have seen a variety of Skeleton enemies get released from Storm Collectibles over the years, but the real power lies within the deadly Death Bringer figure.
San Diego, CADeadline

Disney’s Marvel Studios & Warner Bros DC Films To Skip San Diego Comic-Con@Home

EXCLUSIVE: Nothing beats trotting out your theatrical film slate with stars before a live-audience of 6,5K roaring attendees at the San Diego Convention Center’s Hall H. As such, it shouldn’t come as a shock to hear that Disney’s Marvel Studios films and MCU series won’t be putting in an appearance during the virtual edition of Comic-Con, nor will Warner Bros.’ DC films. We’re still waiting to hear if Sony’s Marvel titles, Spider-Man: No Way Home (which is technically a Disney co-production), Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius will make any kind of online splash with SDCC.
San Diego, CAcomic-con.org

Comic-Con@Home Cosplay Challenge

The gauntlet has been thrown ... will you accept the challenge?. Dust off your sewing machine, gather your materials, and get your creative juices flowing. The ComicCon@Home Cosplay challenge returns for 2021 with more categories and an exciting addition!. Tag us and include  #ComicConAtHome2021Cosplay  so we don’t miss your entry....
Roswell, NMPosted by
Deadline

‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ & ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Part Of Warner Bros TV’s San Diego Comic-Con@Home Slate

Warner Bros. TV will have panels for their DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Roswell, New Mexico during San Diego Comic-Con@Home which runs July 23-25. The session for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will run on Sunday, July 25 at 12 noon PST and feature castmembers Caity Lotz, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, and Lisseth Chavez, with Nick Zano and Matt Ryan, along with EPs Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu. The series has an original episode airing that Sunday at 8:00 pm.
Shoppingimpulsegamer.com

Diamond Select Toys San Diego Exclusive Packaging Revealed!

Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant, Ltd. opened their San Diego 2021 Exclusives for pre-order in May, but it’s not over yet! We’ve got exclusive images of packaging for the Muppets, Cobra Kai, Lord of the Rings, and more. Our San Diego Exclusives come in new deluxe window box designs that showcase our items for display!
TV Serieslrmonline.com

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Reveal ‘BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS’ Cast and San Diego Comic-Con Panel

Are there any fans of Blade Runner out there? Crunchyroll and Adult Swim revealed the characters and all-star cast of the much-anticipated animated series, BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS. The new series is inspired by the award-winning and critically-lauded Blade Runner movie franchise. A first look at the new series will debut at San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021 panel. The panel will be jointly hosted by Adult Swim and Crunchyroll online on Friday, July 23rd.
CarsSuperHeroHype

Mattel’s Hot Wheels Comic-Con Exclusives Go Marvel, DC and Star Wars

Mattel’s Hot Wheels Comic-Con Exclusives Go Marvel, DC and Star Wars. Hot Wheels isn’t necessarily a toy property we here at Superhero Hype stay on top of. There are just too many, and they tend to appeal to a different kind of fan and collector. But when Comic-Con comes around, they get wonderfully geeky. Hot Wheels Comic-Con exclusives tend to include some classic vehicles from and inspired by superhero and sci-fi properties we love. And 2021, despite its nature once again as a virtual convention, will not differ. Three exclusives announced today hail from the worlds of Marvel, DC, and Star Wars.
CarsStarWars.com

Mattel Celebrates Star Wars Comics History with Special Darth Vader Hot Wheels Character Car for Comic-Con@Home 2021 – Exclusive Reveal

Bryan Benedict has always had only one dream: to design cars. And it’s all thanks to his love of an iconic toy. “Growing up, Hot Wheels was everything to me,” he tells StarWars.com. “We didn’t have a whole lot of toys. We grew up with not a lot of money. Hot Wheels were a buck then and they’re a buck now, and so it was the one thing I could kind of get my hands on. I collected as many as I could and I still have all of those Hot Wheels I had from way back when.”
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Weird West brings dark Western fantasy and Pigmen to Xbox this fall

WolfEye Studios has announced its upcoming dark fantasy western, Weird West, which mixes third-person simulation with Pigmen, Gunslingers, and more weirdly wonderful things when it launches on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this fall. Published by Devolver Digital — yeah, you know where this is going — and developed...
San Diego, CAflickdirect.com

Marvel Bowing Out of San Diego Comic-Con at Home

Disney's Marvel Studios films and MCU series have decided not to take part in San Diego Comic-Con@Home this month. This will be the second year in a row that Marvel has been absent at a Comic-Con event. Also bowing out of the event is Warner Bros., who last made a...
Societywearecritix.com

WarnerMedia Kids & Family Announces Virtual Panels for 2021 San Diego Comic-Con@Home July 23 & 24!

Catch Exclusives from HBO Max’s Adventure Time: Distant Lands, Jellystone! and Looney Tunes Cartoons, as well as Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek. WarnerMedia Kids & Family has announced its upcoming virtual panels for 2021 San Diego Comic-Con@Home, Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24. Sit in on discussions with creators, artists and voice-over talent as they delve into what it takes to put together fan-favorite series, specials and cartoon classics. Also, look out for exclusive content and sneak peeks at the upcoming HBO Max Original special, Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Wizard City, and the highly anticipated HBO Max Original series, Jellystone!, as well as an inside look at HBO Max’s acclaimed Looney Tunes Cartoons and Cartoon Network’s hit series, Craig of the Creek. Each of the WarnerMedia Kids & Family panels will be available to view at https://comic-con.org, as well as the SDCC YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon. Check out the complete list of virtual panels coming to San Diego Comic-Con@Home below:
San Diego, CAPosted by
Forbes

Podcast Revisits The Wild And Wooly Origins Of San Diego Comic-Con

Usually this time in July means one thing to the wide world of pop culture fandom: San Diego Comic-Con. Unfortunately, COVID precautions led organizers to scrap the in-person summer edition of the show for the second straight year (although a scaled down version is in the works for November). But if you are feeling the absence of Comic-Con like a phantom limb, a new podcast from SiriusXM could help scratch the itch while you are waiting for the Comic-Con @Home panels to start airing next week.
ComicsComicBook

Comic-Con Announces Spooky Junji Ito Panel

While Comic-Con will have plenty of panels dedicated to upcoming projects that will hit North America via Hollywood, the convention will also be diving into a number of projects from the East, with a panel highlighting the latest spooky entry from Junji Ito being recently announced. With fans waiting until next fall to dive into the anime adaptation of Uzumaki, one of Ito's biggest stories that will be making its way to the small screen thanks to a partnership between Adult Swim and Production IG, it's clear that the horror mangaka isn't resting on his laurels when it comes to creating new creatures.
Video GamesComicBook

Rare Super Mario Bros. 3 PC Demo from id Software Donated to Strong Museum of Play

The Strong Museum of Play has received an amazing donation in the form of a rare demo for a PC port of Super Mario Bros. 3! The demo was created by developer Ideas from the Deep (IFD), a team that's now better known as id Software. Before the team created Doom, it developed a pitch for a PC port of the NES classic. The demo was completed in just a week's time, and was finished on September 28th, 1990. Nintendo was apparently quite impressed with the demo, but turned down the request, as it did not want to release its IP on a different platform.
Lifestylewashingtonnewsday.com

Mum faces wrath after booking a Disney World vacation without her stepchild.

Mum receives backlash after planning Disney World holiday without stepchild. The mum said: “I don’t want to waste money to be honest.”. After recommending that she go on vacation to Disneyworld in Florida with her husband and children while leaving their stepchild at home, a mother was labeled “wicked.”. For...
TV Seriessknr.net

Netflix Reveals Their Comic-Con At Home Plans

Nice to see what Netflix has planned for the show. NETFLIX GEEKED: MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION. Netflix and Mattel Television present an exclusive sneak peek at the highly-anticipated animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Since its creation in 1982, the Masters of the Universe franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, transcending generations and igniting passion amongst fans around the world. This new action-packed series, which follows He-Man, Skeletor, Teela and the other classic characters of the Masters of the Universe franchise, picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. Now, nearly 40 years later, the new series will delight long-standing fans and introduce a new generation to Eternia and the thrilling, heroic adventures of the Guardians of Grayskull. The cast and creators will discuss all of your questions about reviving this beloved franchise.

