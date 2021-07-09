Next mayor’s challenges will include working with Cuomo

Eric Adams won New York’s Democratic mayoral primary, but now the real politicking begins: wooing Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a man he has criticized in the past. The governor of New York wields outsize influence over operations of the nation’s largest city. The state runs and sets fares for the subways, directs the transit cops and largely determines the taxes paid by New Yorkers. During the coronavirus outbreak, Cuomo’s executive powers brought the city to a halt, exacerbating years of friction with the outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is term-limited.