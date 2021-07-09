Leisure flights dominate as air travel rebounds in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Following a challenging 2020 for the aviation industry, there has been month after month of passenger travel growth for the better part of 2021 at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), and that’s largely due to sustained levels of leisure travel demand.

According to Christina Cassotis, CEO of the Allegheny County Airport Authority, which manages PIT and Allegheny County Airport, business travel is starting to come back, but leisure travel is maintaining its dominance in the market for now.

“It’s the beach and the mountains, that’s where people want to go,” Cassotis said. “To me, this makes total sense, (but) it’s going to shift.”

