Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

10 of the Best Home Products from June 2021

By Mia Ingui
Domaine
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Whether you're looking for the latest in cookware or trying to furnish your entire home, there are a lot of...

www.mydomaine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Products#The Best Home Products#Spruce#Ikea Pepparkorn Vase#Mae Fireplace Matches#Target#Drainboard Set
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Recipestheinfatuation.com

The Best Home and Kitchen Deals We’re Buying From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Early access for top Nordy Club members starts today. For the uninitiated, Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale is an event for the history books. While most folks may immediately think of the countless designer clothing and accessory items that are offered at a steep discount, you can also score home decor and kitchen accessories from brands like Staub, Smeg, and Fellow during the nearly month-long sales event.
MakeupPosted by
The Independent

The best Lush products to shop, from vegan perfume to zero-waste make-up

First established 26 years ago, cosmetics brand Lush is synonymous with strongly scented shop doorways, brightly coloured soaps, bath bombs and yummy looking textures. Today there are 900 shops in 48 countries worldwide, and all products are made freshly by hand using little or no preservatives and minimal packaging.Lush took an ethical approach to cosmetics before it became more mainstream to do so. Taking a clear stand against animal testing, the vegetarian, vegan, and cruelty-free formulas span across ranges including haircare, skincare, bath and body products, make-up, and fragrance. Creation and expiry dates are outlined to reflect their raw organic...
RecipesApartment Therapy

Le Creuset’s Tea Kettle Is on Major Sale (and It Comes in So Many Pretty Colors!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Like everyone who values great cookware, Kitchn is a big fan of Le Creuset. In fact, they’re the first to jump at the opportunity to save whenever the brand’s iconic enameled cast iron pieces go on sale (and share the details with our readers, too!). And if the high price tag has deterred you from starting your own colorful collection, here’s your chance to bring home a pop of Le Creuset beauty for a downright bargain. Right now for a limited time only, you can pick up the brand’s Enameled Steel Demi Tea Kettle, which normally sells for $75, for almost $20 off at Williams Sonoma.
Interior Designsouthfloridareporter.com

The Top Home Decorating Trends Right Now

In the past year and a half, many of us have spent a lot more time at home than usual. Being in a nice environment is important for our everyday well-being, so taking extra time to decorate our homes is usually worth it. If you’re looking for ways to freshen up the space around you, we’ve looked at some of the current big trends for home decorating.
Interior DesignPopSugar

20 Threshold Furniture and Decor Pieces That'll Make Your Home Look Classy on the Cheap

Ever since Threshold hit Target shelves in 2012, the signature line has been churning out furniture and home decor that's undeniably cool, yet classic enough so you won't have to worry about them going out of trend, like, tomorrow. (If you need any more proof of Threshold's cool factor, Studio McGee even collaborated with the brand.) With timeless silhouettes and upscale materials, everything Threshold makes is timeless, cozy, and, dare I say, grownup? (It's basically the furniture-equivalent to investing in a fancy work blazer or finally upgrading to a Queen mattress.) And, since Threshold's wares are surprisingly affordable, you can create sophisticated, adult space without breaking the bank in the process. Turns out, adulting has never been so easy or affordable.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Every Room, According to Real Estate Agents

Picture this: You’ve got a new place to live, and each and every room is painted the same shade of white. Minimalists may delight at the idea of an all-white abode, but others might shudder at the thought of colorless walls. If you fall into the latter camp, you’ve got some paint color decisions to make (and some painting to do).
Interior DesignPosted by
POPSUGAR

12 Above-the-Bed Decor Ideas That Will Transform the Look of Your Entire Bedroom

When it comes to decorating the space above your bed, sometimes it's easier said than done, and your bedroom wall winds up bare for a solid chunk of time (hey, we've all been there). However, if you are looking to up the creative edge of your bedroom and make your bed the focal point of the room, a little "oomph" over the bed never hurt. Lucky for you, we've found a handful of creative solutions for above-the-bed decor that are worth saving to your Pinterest board. From framed art pieces to macrame wall hangings to string lights galore, these ideas are perfect for both a bedroom or dorm room (some ideas you can even DIY!). If you want a little inspo for your current living situation, have a look at the 12 aesthetically pleasing bedroom pictures we adore, ahead.
Indianapolis, IN963xke.com

Consumer alert: Products recalled in June

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging Hoosiers who purchased consumer products that were recalled in June to take advantage of the remedies available to them. “Hoosiers, you do not have to put up with faulty products,” Attorney General Rokita said. “If something you purchased was recently...
PetsPopular Science

Best dog crate: These indestructible pet products for the home keep your pup cozy and safe

Amazon Basics Premium Folding Portable Soft Dog Crate. Whether it’s a trip to the vet or a safe place for your dog to rest while you’re at work, a crate is among the must-have dog supplies for most pet owners. The best dog crate safely contains your dog with space for movement and has the strength to withstand anxiety behaviors or chewing. Everything from your dog’s size and personality to how and where you plan to use the crate will determine which model is right for you and your dog. Check out this list of the best dog crates the pet products market has to offer, including a heavy-duty dog crate for escape artists and a budget-friendly model if times are tight.
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

20 Amazon products our readers were obsessed with in June

Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days. Summer is finally in full swing! Last month saw readers buying products to look their best,...
Electronicswho13.com

Best home theater projector

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Even though the price of large-screen TVs has plummeted over the years, if you truly crave a theatrical experience in your home, the best bang for your buck is getting a home theater projector. Not only does a projector offer the possibility of an immense picture, but it takes up surprisingly little space.
Interior DesignDomaine

Acadian Style Houses Are Perfect for Entertaining

For homeowners seeking an open-concept living space with a traditional southern exterior—not to mention plenty of space for indoor and outdoor entertaining—Acadian-style houses are a popular choice. Sometimes called Cajun-style homes, Acadian homes were originally built by French settlers in Canada and Louisiana, and their elegant-yet-functional design still rings true in modern builds.
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

The best foot spas to soak your tootsies in and achieve a salon-level pedicure from your own home

Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. These days it’s hard to get an appointment at your fave nail salon, let alone *actually* get there for a pedicure. It seems we all have such busy social calendars and work schedules that self care (in the name of looking after our feet) has been put on the back burner a bit.
Gardeningarchitectureartdesigns.com

15 Super Cool DIY Succulent Ideas For Your Garden

Succulents are the perfect plants for those of us who forget to water the flowers every day but still want natural décor in our homes. Well, we’re going to show you how to one up decorating your home with succulent plants. You can do so by creating a beautiful succulent garden that will be a part of your garden, patio or even indoor home décor. It’s incredibly easy too! All you really need is to find the right idea and a bunch of succulents.
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

The 13 Best Grill Pans, Tested by Allrecipes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. For apartment dwellers or anyone facing an end to outdoor grilling season, there are many reasons to invest in a grill pan. A...
Shoppingbobvila.com

All the Best Deals This Week, From Samsung to Whirlpool to Greenworks

Another week, another chance to snag some great deals! We’ve collected some of the best sales from your favorite retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, and more. Believe it or not, the back-to-school shopping season is creeping closer. But do not fear! We already see some great deals if you’re shopping for a student. Amazon offers discounts across the board on school and college items, including the Echo Glow and Echo Dot Kids. These innovative tech products allow kids to set routines and stick to them. TVs and minifridges are also must-haves for any college-bound student, and luckily we have a great selection of those as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy