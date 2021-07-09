10 of the Best Home Products from June 2021

Ever since Threshold hit Target shelves in 2012, the signature line has been churning out furniture and home decor that's undeniably cool, yet classic enough so you won't have to worry about them going out of trend, like, tomorrow. (If you need any more proof of Threshold's cool factor, Studio McGee even collaborated with the brand.) With timeless silhouettes and upscale materials, everything Threshold makes is timeless, cozy, and, dare I say, grownup? (It's basically the furniture-equivalent to investing in a fancy work blazer or finally upgrading to a Queen mattress.) And, since Threshold's wares are surprisingly affordable, you can create sophisticated, adult space without breaking the bank in the process. Turns out, adulting has never been so easy or affordable.
