Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

This Hack Will Allow You To Make Whipped Cream Without A Whisk

By Naomi Kennedy
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Banana splits. Pumpkin pie. Hot chocolate. Waffles. These may seem like four wildly different treats, but they all have one thing in common — they're exponentially better when topped with a huge dollop of whipped cream. And yes, we're talking any version of the creamy topping from Cool Whip to the canned stuff. However, we can all probably agree that neither of those quite compare to a spoonful of fluffy, homemade whipped cream on top of a towering stack of waffles or a yummy ice cream sundae.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whipped Cream#Restaurants#The Cream#Hack#Parade#Polaroid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
Woman's World

Get Your Laundry Super White Without Bleach With This Simple Hack

It’s laundry day, and you just realized that you don’t have any bleach on hand. You know your standard laundry detergent isn’t going to cut it for all those stained shirts and socks, but you don’t feel like going all the way to the store. Or maybe you just don’t want to use bleach because it’s a harsh chemical, but you need a way to brighten up your white clothes. Well, not to worry. We recently stumbled upon a quick laundry hack that will help you get your whites as bright as ever — no bleach necessary. In fact, all you need is some aspirin.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Obsessed With Its Chocolate Covered Almonds

As a huge brand that's wildly popular among its loyalists, Costco has plenty of healthy snacks to keep its customers coming back for more. There are scores of options available for those who want to pick up something wholesome and delicious at the same time such as protein bars, dried fruit, nuts, keto-friendly granola, and crackers made with almond flour, just to name a few.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Life hack sees TikToker use a whisk to shred chicken and it’s a pretty smart idea

When it comes to shredded chicken, we tend to go for the ‘hack it within an inch of its life’ approach, just so it truly helps us to channel our rage when the kitchen chore becomes too tiresome or frustrating for us to handle.However, in a video which has been viewed more than 25 million times and received more than 32,000 comments, a TikToker has offered up an unusual solution to the problem which has raised eyebrows among those in the comments.Chenel Kruger, who runs the account @raising.wildings_, can be seen placing an electric whisk into a pan full...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Mac & Cheese: What To Know Before Ordering

Whether you love or loathe Chick-fil-A's politics, there's no denying the tastiness of the chain's chicken sandwich and related poultry-based menu items. The fact that their waffle fries are unlike anyone else's is icing on the proverbial cake. Known originally (and still primarily) for its chicken sandwich, the menu now...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Sausage Cheese Balls Recipe

If you've ever been in charge of making an appetizer for an event, then you know all too well that it can be a pretty daunting task. Sure, there are some go-to appetizers that always tend to please an entire crowd of people, such as cocktail wieners, tortilla chips and guacamole, pretzel bites with mustard, or mozzarella sticks. While all of these classic appetizers are great, you might be in the mood to switch things up a bit — and that's where we come in. We're serving up this delicious and easy-to-put-together recipe that'll be a major hit at your next get-together. (You can thank us later!)
LifestylePosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

6 Hacks to Cut Onions Without Crying

If you're like most people, you've probably shed a few tears while chopping onions. That's because once onion is cut, it produces a chemical irritant called syn-Propanethial-S-oxide, according to the American Chemical Society. And when this irritant reaches your eyes, it stimulates the tear glands to release tears. While you...
Detroit, MIOnlyInYourState

The Absolutely Whimsical Candy Store In Detroit, Sweeties Ice Cream & Candy Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again

If you have a sweet tooth, there’s a little shop In the Detroit area that is a must-visit. Sweeties Ice Cream & Candy is special candy shop delivers the classic candy shop experience that’s becoming all too rare these days. You’ll find a delicious assortment of bulk candy, ice cream and chocolate – basically, all of the food groups! So go ahead and step into Sweeties Ice Cream & Candy and lose yourself in a sugary wonderland. Here’s a taste of what you’ll find inside this magical store.
Food & Drinkspurewow.com

How to Make Whipped Lemonade, the Summery Bev Taking TikTok by Storm

Summer’s official drink is no doubt lemonade. It’s bright, refreshing and strikes just the right balance between sweet and sour. (Plus, it pairs pretty darn well with all the grilled delicacies of the season.) Thanks to TikTok, there’s a new rendition of the classic bev that’s on our to-drink list: whipped lemonade. Luckily, the frothy, light-as-air concoction is a breeze to make since you only need three ingredients and about five minutes to whip it up.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Grilled Pineapple With Whipped Cream Recipe

In wintertime and autumn, we're all in the mood for rich, heavy desserts that seem to warm us up from the inside out. Just a few months down the road, though, and we surely agree that summertime desserts are all about fruit. Pineapple, in particular, is a fruit that's perfectly suited to warmer weather. One of the best things about pineapple, besides its tart, refreshing flavor, and the realization that it plays well in all manner of recipes is the fact that it's sturdy enough that you can even cook it on the grill!
Food & Drinksplaybuzz.com

Which Ice Cream Flavor Are You?

Who doesn't love ice cream? It's perfect on the couch while watching a movie, and it is just what you need after a long day outdoors. In fact, ice cream can do no wrong. Three scoops, sprinkles, or wild flavors- we're here for it all. Since we're celebrating all things ice cream, let's find out what flavor best matches your personality. Ready, set, yum.
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Vanilla Whipped Cream – Basic Recipe

Vanilla whipped cream can be a perfect addition to numerous desserts. You can also use this whipped cream to decorate a nice cup of coffee. It has an ice-creamy taste and a nice texture that makes is an ideal garnish for pancakes, cakes, and cupcakes. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:
TV & VideosLifehacker

Make These Variations on TikTok's Whipped Lemonade

In recent days, you may have seen a new lemonade recipe making the rounds on social media. Called “whipped lemonade,” it’s made by whipping one-fourth of a cup of heavy cream with two tablespoons of powdered lemonade mix. Once the cream has been whipped into soft peaks, you spoon the mixture into a small glass filled with one cup of water and a handful of ice cubes, after which you stir or shake the mixture. The result is a creamy, tangy, lemony goodness that brings back nostalgic memories of classic lemonade, while the cream adds a certain gravitas.
RecipesBarbecuebible.com

Smoked Whipped Cream

Serve this recipe on top of your favorite desserts, or try it with Salt Slab-Grilled Pears with Amaretti. Other Recipes from Project Fire Episode 313: Raichlen’s Rules: Desserts. 1 ½ cups heavy (whipping) cream, well-chilled. 3 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar (powdered sugar) or agave syrup, or more to taste. 1: Place...
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Easy Milkshake Recipe Without Ice Cream

What are the critical ingredients for making a milkshake? Milk and ice cream, of course. And really that's all you need, right? Well, sure, if you're going for the most basic milkshake ever made, that will do. But what's to be done if you have a hankering for the ultimate frozen dessert yet you don't have any ice cream on hand? You make a milkshake without ice cream, naturally. That's no so hard to do, actually, especially if you're following this deliciously quick and easy recipe from chef and recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge.
Recipesmyleaderpaper.com

My Leader Yummy – Bacon Cheddar Dip, Double Cheese Chili Dip

When the temperatures begin to soar in mid-summer, we often turn to lighter foods and snacks to go with our ice cold drinks, especially if we’re having friends or family over to visit. Those get-togethers typically include chips, and if you have chips, you’ve got to have some dips to go with them.
Skin CareGossip Cop

These Unique Beauty Hacks Will Make You A Pro At Winged Eyeliner – Trust Us

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you struggle with winged eyeliner, you’re not alone. Although countless beauty gurus make creating the perfect winged liner seem like a piece of cake, this signature look takes time and dedication.

Comments / 0

Community Policy