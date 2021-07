(Undated) – Local schools are looking at the best COVID-19 plans for the coming school year and the IDPH and CDC have released some guidelines. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a “layered” approach to prevention strategies is suggested, including masking, distancing, and testing to protect people who are not fully vaccinated. To learn more and to see the statement from State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Carmen Ayala, follow the link below.