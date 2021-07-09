Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Senior Living Center Launches Nature-Inspired Therapy Program

sarasotamagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarasota's Sunnyside Health and Rehabilitation Center, a Christian senior living facility, is giving residents the opportunity to garden indoors with a new therapeutic horticulture garden. The garden was provided by the company Eldergrow, which offers gardening products and services to older adults. The new garden was made by possible by a $1 million grant from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration to LeadingAge Florida, a nonprofit that represents nursing homes, retirement communities and other facilities that serve seniors. According to research, therapeutic horticulture can reduce depression, improve balance and lower dementia-related risk factors.

www.sarasotamagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Retirement Communities#Gardening#Christian#Eldergrow#Leadingage Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Fight for voting rights intensifies as the nation marks one year since civil rights icon John Lewis' death

Atlanta (CNN) — The fight for voting rights intensified this week with a Black woman lawmaker being arrested while protesting, Texas House Democrats fleeing the state to block Republicans from passing voter restrictions, and Black civil rights leaders blasting President Joe Biden for falling short of their demand to discuss ending the filibuster in his speech.

Comments / 0

Community Policy