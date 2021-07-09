Senior Living Center Launches Nature-Inspired Therapy Program

Sarasota's Sunnyside Health and Rehabilitation Center, a Christian senior living facility, is giving residents the opportunity to garden indoors with a new therapeutic horticulture garden. The garden was provided by the company Eldergrow, which offers gardening products and services to older adults. The new garden was made by possible by a $1 million grant from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration to LeadingAge Florida, a nonprofit that represents nursing homes, retirement communities and other facilities that serve seniors. According to research, therapeutic horticulture can reduce depression, improve balance and lower dementia-related risk factors.