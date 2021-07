Neil Diamond’s 1969 hit “Sweet Caroline” has become a favourite anthem of England fans at this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament. The song blared out over the Wembley speakers after last week’s 2-0 win over Germany, fans around the country sung it to celebrate Saturday’s quarter-final victory over Ukraine, and the England team danced to it on the pitch after Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Denmark that sent them to the final.