A lei from the slopes of Haleakala

Kula kumu hula Gordean Bailey prepares a 6-foot lei haku made with materials collected on the slopes of Haleakala, including koa, koki’o, kukui, maile, lehua and ‘a’ali’i, to be shipped Thursday via air cargo to Oahu. The lei is scheduled to be presented this morning during state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands ceremonies honoring 10-term congressional delegate Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalaniana’ole and marking the centennial of the July 9 U.S. Senate ratification of the 1921 Hawaiian Homes Commission Act. The lei will be presented on behalf of the 18 Maui Hawaiian homesteads and affiliated associations. The ceremony in Kapolei is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed at dhhl.hawaii.gov. Working with Bailey is granddaugher and lei maker, Rose Bailey. Gordean Bailey was Miss Hawaii in 1959 and has spent a lifetime sharing and perpetuating Hawaiian culture through hula, lei making and farming. She is also a Kahikinui homesteader.