Ocado has apologised to customers for cancelling their orders after a major warehouse fire broke out when three robots collided.Around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines tackled the blaze at the three-storey depot in Erith, south London, on Friday afternoon.Hundreds of staff were evacuated but there were no reports of injuries.The London Fire Brigade said the blaze was “very deep-seated” but that it was under control by 2.17am on Saturday.Station Commander Steve Vydelingum said that “Firefighters worked hard in hot and arduous conditions inside the warehouse” and that they would “continue to be at the scene into Saturday damping down...