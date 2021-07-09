MHS ‘Empty the Shelter’ ends Saturday

First photo: A trio of pups crowds for attention in a kennel at the Maui Humane Society in Puunene Thursday. The shelter is in the midst of an “Empty the Shelter” campaign that ends Saturday as it tries reduce the number of animals at the facility and in foster homes around the island. Maui Humane Society Director of Development and Marketing Jenny Miller said the facility is seeing an average number of incoming animals, while the rate of adoptions is lower than usual. She said there has also been a higher number of pets dropped off with medical issues. Second photo: Felines hang out at the shelter Friday. Third photo: A curious kitty nuzzles up to the fence Thursday. Fourth photo: Shelter dogs have a romp during group play time Thursday.