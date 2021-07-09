New Study Forecasts Impact Of Medicaid Expansion On N.C. Counties
A new study takes a look at the potential impact of a North Carolina Medicaid expansion, breaking down the results county-by-county. The report includes a Coverage Gap Impact Map, which tallies how Medicaid expansion would affect each of North Carolina’s 100 counties. The “coverage gap” refers to people who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, but too little to qualify for health insurance marketplace subsidies.www.wfdd.org
Comments / 0