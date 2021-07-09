How To Enjoy Some “Creature Comforts” In Your Tesla

Give me mountains, the ocean, toes in the sand, a grove of trees, the rush of a river, the hush of a forest, the sound of birds greeting the morning, a sunrise, a blue sky, a beckoning stretch of trail, the smell of rain or fresh-cut grass, flowers, a sunset, a full moon, a starry night. Nothing can rid me of anxiety, clear writer’s block or turn my frown upside down faster than going outside. When I am feeling out of sorts, nature recalibrates me and returns me to myself. It’s similar to the calming factor of connection or oneness I get from meditation, reclaiming my part in All That Is. Being important and infinitesimal all at once is a sweet, inexplicable remembrance and relief. It has a transactional quality for me, exchanging whatever is bringing me down for something that lifts me up.