Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

South Korean nuclear expert to join IAEA task force on Fukushima

By Elizabeth Shim
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373oo5_0asC8Jrz00
Japan's decision to dump treated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant has been met with opposition from neighboring countries but South Korea said Friday it approved the inclusion of a Korean scientist to an IAEA task force. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Seoul confirmed a South Korean national is included in a group of experts on an International Atomic Energy Agency task force reviewing the planned discharge of treated wastewater from a nuclear power plant in Fukushima.

South Korea's foreign ministry and other government agencies said in a joint statement Friday that nuclear expert Kim Hong-suk of the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety will be on the monitoring team.

Kim also is an adjunct professor of nuclear and quantum engineering at University of Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, and a Korea representative at the United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation, Newsis reported Friday.

"We will do our best to solve the problem of contaminated water at the Fukushima nuclear power plant while placing the highest priority on public health and safety," Seoul said. "We will not compromise on any measures that may harm the health of our citizens."

Japan's decision to dump treated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant has been met with opposition from neighboring countries, including South Korea and China. Taiwan and Russia also expressed concerns earlier this year.

The IAEA said Thursday it would work with the Japanese government to monitor the discharge after the complaints. The two sides are to cooperate in "reviewing the safety and regulations of the water discharge," Japan's foreign ministry said, according to Kyodo News.

South Korea said Friday the inclusion of a Korean representative on the U.N. task force is "very meaningful." The group includes experts from the United States, France and China. The government said that it would be stepping up monitoring of coastal waters after the discharge, including near southern Jeju Island and near the disputed islets of Dokdo in the East Sea, reports said.

Japan disclosed plans to release the treated water into the ocean in April. Tokyo has defended the policy and has said the discharge will have "zero environmental impact."

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
144K+
Followers
36K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Technology#South Korean#Iaea#Newsis#Japanese#Kyodo News#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

South Korea removes banners at Olympic village after IOC ruling

South Korea’s Olympic committee said Saturday it removed banners at the Olympic athletes’ village in Tokyo that referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan after the International Olympic Committee ruled they were provocative. In agreeing to take down the banners, the South Koreans said they received a promise...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Danger from China ‘clear and present already,’ INDOPACOM’s top intel officer warns

Rear Adm. Mike Studeman has an urgent message from the middle of the Pacific Ocean: The threat from China is more pressing than leaders in America’s capital seem to realize. “I’m wondering in Washington how many folks are truly persuaded by the warning which the intelligence community has already provided, regarding the dangers that exist within this decade, soon, now, with regard to the nature of the Chinese threat, and how it manifests, and what to do about it,” said Studeman, the U.S. military’s top intelligence officer for the Asia-Pacific region. “We would say the danger is clear and present already.”
MilitaryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

South Korea to Build Its Own 'Iron Dome' Against North Korean Threats

A missile from the Israeli Iron Dome, launched during the Operation Pillar of Defense Israel Defense Forces/Flickr. South Korea is pursuing the development of its own Iron Dome, after witnessing the success of a defensive missile system in the Israel-Hamas conflict earlier this year. The country is willing to spend $2.6 billion on this technology that will protect its capital city of Seoul and other key areas that sit a few miles away from its border with North Korea, Reuters reports.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Japan to deploy fighters jets to ramp up Nansei Islands def

Tokyo [Japan], July 17 (ANI): Japan will deploy F-35B stealth fighter jets in southwestern Miyazaki Prefecture as part of bolstering defences around the Nansei Islands. Six F-35Bs will be stationed at the Air SDF's Nyutabaru Air Base in fiscal 2024, with two more to be added in fiscal 2025, Nikkei Asia reported.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Kim Jong-un ‘holidays on revamped party boat with pool & waterslides’ as North Korea is ravaged by famine & Covid

KIM Jong-un is reportedly taking it easy on his revamped party boat boasting a huge pool and twisting waterslides as North Korea grapples with famine and Covid. The dictator - who sparked fears for his health after shedding up to three stone - appears to be at his mansion in Wonsan, with his "floating amusement park" spotted docked on its private beach.
POTUSNewsweek

Germany Accuses China of Distributing COVID Vaccines With 'Very Clear Political Demands'

Germany accused China of distributing COVID-19 vaccines with "very clear political demands" on Tuesday. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' criticism of China came as the International Red Cross warned this week of a "widening global vaccine divide" and said wealthy nations need to increase the rate of fulfilling global vaccine distribution pledges made, the Associated Press reported. Maas also accused Russia's vaccine distribution as being used for political motives.
Food & DrinksNewsweek

North Korea Reports Shortage of Medicine, Doctors in Rare Admission

North Korea rarely shares its faults with the world, but a recent report submitted to the United Nations highlighted challenges in its health care system, including a shortage of medicine. A Voluntary National Review report submitted to the United Nations painted a grim picture of North Korea's ability to feed...
Militaryfox44news.com

South Korea to bring home sailors aboard virus-hit destroyer

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is sending military aircraft on Sunday to replace the entire 300-member crew of a navy destroyer on an anti-piracy mission off East Africa after nearly 70 of them tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said. Two transport planes will bring home 300 sailors...
PoliticsPosted by
Forbes

In A Warning To China, Japan’s New Strategy Paper Mentions Taiwan For The First Time

Japan’s annual defense white paper for the first time stresses the importance of Taiwan to the peace and security of the Asia-Pacific region. It should come as no surprise that the paper, an English-language summary of which the government in Tokyo released Tuesday, highlights Taiwan. Japanese leaders in recent months have been seeding mentions of Taiwan in official statements, laying a rhetorical foundation for a possible shift in Tokyo’s policies regarding China and Taiwan.
Politicsindustryglobalnews24.com

SOUTH KOREA SUMMONS JAPANESE ENVOY OVER UNDIPLOMATIC MARKS ABOUT PRESIDENT MOON JAE-IN

• Recently a senior Japanese diplomat had reportedly ridiculed South Korean President's desire to meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. According to the South Korean foreign ministry, the Seoul government summoned the Japanese ambassador on Saturday over “undiplomatic" remarks about President Moon Jae-in and the possibility of a summit during the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Militarywsau.com

South Korea to airlift troops from COVID-stricken anti-piracy ship

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea will airlift all troops from a ship on anti-piracy patrol in the Middle East, the Ministry of Defense said on Sunday, while a replacement team will steer the vessel back home after dozens of soldiers on board tested positive for the coronavirus. South Korea, once...
Public SafetyPosted by
UPI News

North Korea-backed hackers linked to attack on Seoul National University Hospital

July 15 (UPI) -- A group of hackers under North Korea's Reconnaissance General Bureau is believed to be behind the recent hacking of a major hospital in South Korea. Rep. Ha Tae-kyung of the main opposition People Power Party said investigations revealed the group of cybercriminals known as Kimsuky likely hacked Seoul National University Hospital in June, Seoul Economic Daily reported.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Philippines to probe report of Chinese sewage-dumping at sea

The Philippines' defense minister on Tuesday ordered the military to investigate a report by a United States-based tech firm that hundreds of Chinese vessels were dumping sewage into contested areas of the South China Sea. China maintains a constant presence of coastguard and fishing boats in the South China Sea...

Comments / 0

Community Policy