LEVI Attracts Bull Notes After Earnings, Revenue Beat

By Fernanda Horner
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 9 days ago

Apparel retailer Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is up 1.6% at $28.46 this morning, after the company reported second-quarter earnings of 23 cents per share -- substantially higher than Wall Street's estimates of 9 cents per share -- in addition to a revenue beat. The company also forecast a stronger-than-expected full-year forecast, thanks to a quicker-than-expected rebound in demand for jeans, tops, and jackets as customers refresh their wardrobes amid easing pandemic restrictions.

MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Levi Crushed Earnings Estimates And Raised 2021 Forecasts

Maybe casual Fridays are dominated by jeans and other denim products, but last Thursday was Levi Strauss & Co's day (NYSE: LEVI). Both sales and earnings for the fiscal second quarter topped the analysts' forecasts, as the demand for famous denim products is on the rise in China and the U.S.
BusinessMotley Fool

Levi Strauss' Earnings Call: 3 Takeaways

Levi Strauss is looking to push into more premium niches. The latest sales rebound has been led by a booming U.S. market for apparel. It's still unclear whether the profit spike will stay after consumer demand settles back down to normal. Investors celebrated Levi Strauss' (NYSE:LEVI) latest earnings report for...
