Unusual tradition sends old cars off cliff in small Alaskan town

By Rushaad Hayward
fox35orlando.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLACIER VIEW, Alaska - Every year on the Fourth of July, the small town of Glacier View, Alaska sends old cars plummeting down a 300-foot cliff in an unusual celebration of the holiday. Vehicles and other means of transportation are launched into the sky in the annual tradition. The townspeople...

