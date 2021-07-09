Ronnie Duncan
Ronnie Duncan joined the FOX 29 News team in July 2021 as a sports anchor and reporter. Most recently, Ronnie was a news reporter and sports anchor at WOIO-WUAB in Cleveland, OH. His broadcast career began in 1978 as a volunteer disc jockey and news announcer at the Baltimore Veterans Hospital. Over more than 30,000 volunteer hours, he honed his on-air skills, and got his big television "break" as a sports reporter and weekend sports anchor at WJZ-TV in Baltimore, MD. One of his earliest television "co-anchors" was Oprah Winfrey, with whom he worked while rehearsing for his television debut.www.fox29.com
