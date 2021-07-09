Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Ronnie Duncan

fox29.com
 12 days ago

Ronnie Duncan joined the FOX 29 News team in July 2021 as a sports anchor and reporter. Most recently, Ronnie was a news reporter and sports anchor at WOIO-WUAB in Cleveland, OH. His broadcast career began in 1978 as a volunteer disc jockey and news announcer at the Baltimore Veterans Hospital. Over more than 30,000 volunteer hours, he honed his on-air skills, and got his big television "break" as a sports reporter and weekend sports anchor at WJZ-TV in Baltimore, MD. One of his earliest television "co-anchors" was Oprah Winfrey, with whom he worked while rehearsing for his television debut.

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Duncan
Person
Rick Snyder
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#Cbs Sports#Documentary#Woio Wuab#Wjz Tv#Wknr Am#Cleveland Browns#Radio One#The Associated Press#Wnem Tv#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Sports
Related
Columbus, OHWSJM

Ronnie Joe Adams Jr.

For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:38-39.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Stories: Ronnie Agnew

In this week’s episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey sits down with Mississippi Public Broadcasting Executive Director Ronnie Agnew. Agnew, a native of Saltillo and graduate of Ole Miss, joined Mississippi Public Broadcasting in August 2011 as the agency’s executive director after a career in the newspaper...
Toledo, OHfox29.com

George Floyd mural in Toledo collapses, cause disputed

TOLEDO, Ohio - Just over a year after it was painted, a mural dedicated to George Floyd collapsed from the wall of an Ohio building. Fire officials have said witnesses claim the mural was destroyed by a lightning strike. But city building inspector Hugh Koogan told the Toldeo Blade it appeared to be a result of natural deterioration.
Fayetteville, ARchatsports.com

Ronnie Brewer expected to join Razorbacks staff

Former Fayetteville, Arkansas and NBA guard Ronnie Brewer coaches from the bench Friday on April 12, 2019, during play at Fayetteville High School. Former Arkansas great Ronnie Brewer is expected to join the Razorbacks' basketball staff in a recruiting capacity. Brewer has been an assistant boys coach at Fayetteville High...
Fairmont, WVWBOY

“Turtleman” and Ronnie Adams visit Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two familiar TV show stars made an appearance for a meet and greet in Fairmont on Saturday. Ernie Brown Jr., also known as “Turtleman” from the show “Call of the Wildman”, and Ronnie Adams from the show “Swamp People” held a meet and greet at Crystalline Event Center.
Cincinnati, OHCincinnati Herald

Countdown to the Olympics – Ronnie Baker

The Cincinnati Herald is taking a look at several Team USA members as we count down to the 2020 Summer Olympics, which are being held in Tokyo, Japan starting Friday, July 23 until Sunday, August 8. Today we take a look at Ronnie Baker. Baker is American professional track and...
Ohio Statefox29.com

Wrong patient gets kidney at Ohio hospital

CLEVELAND - An Ohio hospital has acknowledged that a patient received a new kidney meant for someone else. Officials at University Hospitals in Cleveland on Monday apologized for the mistake and said two employees have been placed on administrative leave. The kidney given to the wrong patient is compatible and the person is expected to recover, officials said.
Georgia StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Areas in Atlanta

The capital and most populous city of the United States state of Georgia is Atlanta. It is also the 37th most populated city in the United States, with an estimated population of 506,811. The city is the cultural and economic hub of the Atlanta metropolitan region, which has a population of over six million people and is the country's ninth-largest metropolitan area. Atlanta is the county seat of Fulton County, Georgia's most populated county. A portion of the city extends into DeKalb County to the east. The city is nestled in the Appalachian Mountains' foothills and has the greatest elevation of any major city east of the Mississippi River.
Texas StatePosted by
Robert Turner

Prepare for the Texodus. Is a Mass Population Exodus on the Cards for Texas?

“Texodus — the reversal of mass migration to the state of Texas, driven by socio-economic and political factors”. Texas has seen a massive influx of new residents in the last few years. More so than ever before in the State’s history. Texas, however, isn't Kansas, and the Cowardly Lion may very well be on the point of fleeing the Lone Star state for safe harbor elsewhere.
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Monday, July 19, 2021

Today is Monday, July 19, the 200th day of 2021 with 165 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Neptune, Saturn and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include American...
Restaurantsmainstreet-nashville.com

Ronnie Primm goes whole hog on customer service

For Ronnie Primm, the owner of Ronnie’s Q barbecue restaurant in Dickson, serving the community is both a privilege and a welcome challenge. Ronnie’s Q, located at 300 Henslee Dr. across the street from the Dickson County Library, attracts a steady stream of satisfied regular customers every week. Primm said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy