Glamour FX LTD is ready to help reinvent a new look for you! Glamour FX LTD is offering more than just hair. Body by Glamour FX LTD will help achieve skin toning, moisture, and weight loss goals with our Body Scrubs, Body wraps, and Detox Programs. To top off the look, we help with wardrobe counseling and color analysis that will enhance your look. Spray Tanning is also what Glamour FX LTD is about! Everything in one place to sharpen your look head to toe. The fun of our salon is the customization for every person. Glamour FX LTD aims to help women overcome appearance obstacles at every age so they can look and feel their best! We offer Free consultations to come see the salon and see what we have to offer.