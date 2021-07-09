WFC Brushing Off Criticism Over Personal Credit Decision

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.82.