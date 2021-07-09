Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Henna for Grey Hairs – Does this really work?

thekatynews.com
 8 days ago

While grey hairs are a natural part of the aging process, there are plenty of external factors that can trigger premature greying of stands, such as stress, smoking, and excessive use of chemicals on hair. Most people instinctively want to hide grey hairs as soon as they see them budding out. People use harsh hair coloring agents for fuller coverage since grey hairs are much more resistant to locking in hair dyes. In this process, […]

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey Hairs#Hair Coloring#Stress#Chemicals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Hair Careprima.co.uk

Why you hair goes grey, and how to embrace it

Grey hair is a natural sign of getting older, and however you chose to embrace it - or alternatively, delay it - is a personal choice that is entirely down to you. For some people it starts in their 20s, for others it will happen much later but it's not something that can be prevented.
Hair CareNew York Post

I’m 69 and not getting hired – should I dye my grey hair?

I just turned 69 and I’m feeling I might be a victim of age discrimination. I recently replied to three job postings with the same restaurant chain and got interviews for each. After each one I received the same reply: “The position is no longer available.” I fear my grey hair is my downfall. I’m considering one of those grey reducing shampoos. What do you think?
Hair Careprima.co.uk

A new study claims that grey hair could be temporarily reversed

Going grey is a natural part of getting older and while many of us fully embrace the transition, others prefer to prolong it. Hollywood star Andie MacDowell and national treasure Dawn French were recently making grey hair look elegant as they shared their new 'dos with the world, and it was refreshing to see.
Hair Carenaturallycurly.com

Does my hair need protein or something else?

Hello, friends! I can’t tell if my hair needs protein, or something else. I overloaded a year ago on a keratin mask my hair really liked… at first. My hair became very dry, very frizzy. I started using jessicurl deep conditioning overnight before washing my hair, and that fixed the problem. I do overnight treatments in the ends anytime my hair starts looking dry— every few weeks, or so.
Hair Carebaltimorenews.net

How to make a henna paste at home

If you think that coloring hair is a recent trend, you are wrong. The art of coloring hair is almost centuries old. Back then, people used to color their hair with extracts from plants like natural henna because of the ease of availability and avoiding the damage caused by chemical-containing dyes. If you are also looking to get your hair dyed using henna and want to know how to make a henna paste at home, you are exactly at the right place.
Hair CareByrdie

Xanthan Gum Is in Almost Every Hair Product—But What Does It Do?

Reading the ingredient list on beauty and hair products can sometimes feel like you're taking a chemistry class. While it can feel overwhelming, understanding what is in the products you use every day is important, and can help you figure out what active ingredients provide you with the most benefit. As you start to get more familiar with these labels, one ingredient you're guaranteed to see listed time and time again is xanthan gum.
Hair CareEureka Times-Standard

Ask the Doctors: Does scalp massage stimulate hair growth?

Hello dear readers, and welcome to full-on summer. We hope you’re enjoying the fun and freedom of the season and are taking care to stay safe. Please make good use of sunscreens and bug sprays, do regular tick checks and be vigilant around swimming pools and open water. And with heat waves prevalent in so many parts of the nation, we urge you to match your activities to the day’s weather. We’re still getting virus and vaccine questions and will continue to address them. But in this month’s letters column, we will focus on a few other areas of interest.
Hair CarePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Does This OGX Shampoo Ingredient Really Make Your Hair Fall Out?

In the past week, multiple TikToks and Facebook posts served as warnings for one popular, $8 drugstore hair product. “Yesterday I found out from my sister, who found out from her hairdresser, that OGX Shampoo is facing a class-action lawsuit,” one TikTok user said. “[The products] have a chemical called DMDM hydantoin, which is a base component in formaldehyde,” read a Facebook post with over 15,000 shares. “It can cause scalp irritation and hair loss as well as being a known carcinogen.”
Roscoe, ILMyStateline.com

Meraki Salon + Studio does hair, makeup, nails and more!

Meraki Salon and Studio in Roscoe is a truly special place. Not only did they open during the pandemic, but they managed to build their salon to include so many services! Meraki is a one stop shop. We talk to the owners about their history and why you should come visit. To make an appointment, visit merakiroscoe.com.
Hair CareAdWeek

Why Shhhowercap Doesn't Want You to Wash Your Hair

Shhhowercap founder and CEO Jacquelyn DeJesu Center isn’t trying to compete with the free plastic shower caps you get in hotels—she’s created a new category altogether. The vast majority (90%) of women don’t wash their hair every day, and that’s the audience she’s targeting with her waterproof turbans. But don’t assume the brand is just about shower caps. “We don’t care about shower caps,” she told Ian Wishingrad on the latest episode of Adweek’s I’m With the Brand. “We care about the behavior of not washing your hair every day.”
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
Kidsfemalefirst.co.uk

Newborn baby grows thick hair all over body

Kei 'Yonna Gumbs was stunned when her daughter Myla started growing thick hair all over her body just months after she was born. A mother has been left shocked after her newborn baby started growing thick black hair all over her body. Kei 'Yonna Gumbs's daughter Myla already had a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy