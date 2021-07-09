Cancel
Kutztown, PA

Highly popular local indie-rock band Frog Holler returns to Kutztown Park July 17

By MediaNews Group
berksmontnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular, in-high demand and highly recognized local indie-rock band Frog Holler returns to perform at Kutztown Park from 7 to 9 p.m. on July 17. Under the leadership of Darren Schlappich of Kutztown, in existence for 22 plus years, this local band has grown in popularity and they are always a crowd pleaser and the Borough of Kutztown is proud to have them on stage again in its Summer Concert Series in the Park.

www.berksmontnews.com

