Chatham-Carpenter to Moderate Discussion on Teaching Race in Public Schools
Braver Angels of Arkansas is seeking participants for a new workshop coming to Arkansas to discuss teaching about race in public schools. The “Common Ground Workshop” will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 17, via Zoom. The event will bring together liberals and conservatives to seek common ground on a specific issue. Braver Angels of Arkansas will work through the issue of teaching critical race theory, the 1619 project, and the history of race in the country through civil dialogue.ualr.edu
