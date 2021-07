KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The invasive two-lined spittlebug is threatening the Big Island cattle industry and experts do not know how to get rid of it. Cattle is the third most important commodity produced in Hawaii, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The new, alien insect — no larger than the size of a pinky fingernail — has experts concerned for the future of the cattle and grazing industry.