Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

BUNK’D “Camp Creepy-Waka” With Raini Rodriguez

By Marisa Natalicchio
bsckids.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday brings us a new episode of the Disney Channel show, Bunk’d, as we get “Camp Creepy-Waka” with guest star Raini Rodriguez who will be playing Barb. It seems that some of the campers have issues with each other and Lou is going to try and help bring them together with a “Scary Story Night” as we know that being scared brings you a little closer to each other. This classic camp situation should help solve the problems the campers are having and it seems like Matteo is going to bow out as he doesn’t like scary stories.

www.bsckids.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raini Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bunk#Waka#Camp Champion#Disney Channel Bunk#Instagram#Disney Branded Tv Pr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Prank
Related
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Touching Reason Liam Neeson's Son Changed His Last Name

Liam Neeson's son, Micheal, has come a long way over the past decade after losing his mother, Natasha Richardson, in a freak skiing accident back in 2009 when he was just 13 years old. The now 25-year-old is following in his dad's footsteps and venturing into the world of Hollywood (via InStyle). In fact, the pair recently starred in the film "Made In Italy," which features a storyline closely tied to Neeson and Micheal's own experiences. It tells the story of an estranged father and son grieving the loss of their wife and mother as they work to sell a rundown villa in Tuscany, Italy. There are many poignant scenes between Neeson and Micheal that critics have said make it hard to tell the difference between acting and their real-life grief (via InStyle).
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ Kyle And Summer Get Their Happy Ending?

The Young and the Restless spoilers are hinting at Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) happy ending. The couple could end up riding into the sunset together. Of course, it doesn’t look that way as of right now. Kyle is currently living at the family mansion with Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) and their son Harrison.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
CelebritiesPopculture

Dahlia Sky, Adult Film Actress, Dead at 31

Dahlia Sky, a veteran adult film actress, was found dead in her apartment in the San Fernando Valley, California on June 30, the Los Angeles Police Department said. She was 31. Her death is being investigated as a "potential suicide." Sky was found in a vehicle with a fatal gunshot...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Marriage-Out? Tori Spelling with Kim Kardashian’s ex on the road

Is Tori Spelling (48) now comforting herself with other men? In recent months, there had often been rumors that the actress and her husband Dean McDermott (54) should hang the house blessing crooked. In an interview, the Beverly Hills, 90210 celebrity even confessed that she no longer even shares the bed with the native Canadian. Now there is a new indication that the couple may have separated: Tori was recently on the road with the rapper The Game (41)!
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers Tuesday, July 20: Police Look For Mariah, Victor Keeps His Word

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, July 20 reveal that Amanda reacts to news about her mother. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) keeps his promise to Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan). So, we could finally see Sutton Ames (Jack Landron) fall. Plus, tempers flare between Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) and Abby Newman-Abbott-Chancellor (Melissa Ordway).
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tamela Mann Stuns in Navy Blue Wrinkle Dress Posing With Husband David in Matching Suit on Stairs

Tamela and David Mann shared a sweet image of themselves looking great in matching outfits on their joint Instagram account, and fans could not stop gushing over them. Gospel singer Tamela Mann and her lovely husband, David Mann, are among the most celebrated Hollywood couples. The fantastic pair are a delight to watch and they share beautiful chemistry, convincing people to believe in love again.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Cecily Chapman Is Unrecognizable with Brand New Curly Hairstyle in Gorgeous Selfie

Cecily Chapman recently posted a photo of herself on social media with a new hairstyle that made her difficult to recognize, and her fans gushed over her new look. Cecily Chapman became famous for her appearances in the TV reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter." In the series, Cecily appeared with her parents, Beth and Duane Chapman, and her siblings, Dominic, Bonnie, and Garry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy