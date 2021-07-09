BUNK’D “Camp Creepy-Waka” With Raini Rodriguez
Today brings us a new episode of the Disney Channel show, Bunk’d, as we get “Camp Creepy-Waka” with guest star Raini Rodriguez who will be playing Barb. It seems that some of the campers have issues with each other and Lou is going to try and help bring them together with a “Scary Story Night” as we know that being scared brings you a little closer to each other. This classic camp situation should help solve the problems the campers are having and it seems like Matteo is going to bow out as he doesn’t like scary stories.www.bsckids.com
