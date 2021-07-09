Cancel
What's behind the unknown disease killing birds in New Jersey?

Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unknown disease has been recently killing New Jersey birds, after similar discoveries had been made in Washington, D.C., Virginia, Delaware and other mid-Atlantic states as early as mid-May. Dr. Nicole Lewis, the wildlife veterinarian for the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, has collected about 30 birds, all...

www.thedailyjournal.com

AnimalsScience Now

Something is killing U.S. birds. It's not cicadas

You are currently viewing the summary. A mysterious deadly disease in the eastern United States has been killing wild birds, which suffer neurological problems and crusty, oozing patches over their eyes. Since May, researchers have documented hundreds of cases in at least a dozen species of birds in nine eastern and midwestern states. State, federal, and academic scientists are hunting for clues to a cause in bird carcasses and the environment. In May and June, portions of the outbreak area saw the emergence of billions of periodical cicadas, members of the 17-year Brood X. Birds feast on cicadas, prompting some researchers to wonder whether the outbreak might be linked to the insect contamination with pesticides or a deadly fungus. But the cicadas appear to be blameless. On 2 July, the U.S. Geological Survey's National Wildlife Health Center also ruled out several pathogens that cause mass mortality in birds, including Salmonella bacteria, several families of viruses, and Trichomonas parasites. At this point, the outbreak doesn't appear to pose a serious threat to bird populations, researchers say, but officials are asking the public to bury dead birds and take down feeders.
AnimalsPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

New York On High Alert After Mystery Illness Kills Bird

An unusual illness is killing a large number of birds in the Northeast. The NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife confirmed a mysterious illness is killing nestling and fledgling songbirds in New Jersey and other states in the mid-Atlantic, the Southeast and eastern upper Midwest. Since mid-May, numerous young birds...
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Mysterious Bird Disease is Killing Many

In Ohio on May 24, wildlife rehabilitator Jim Tinnell found a sick blue jay. Something didn’t feel right because, as the seasoned avian rehabilitator told The New York Times, “Blue jays just don’t come into rehab that often.”. After that first bird, more and more sick birds kept arriving into...
Animalswestrivereagle.com

Leave Things Alone: Disease means it’s time to take down bird feeders

When I was three or four, I was fascinated with doorbells, and I rang them whenever I could—until the night I rang the “doorbell” in my aunt’s garage and was greeted not by chimes but by the grinding of the garage door opening. I was so scared I threw up. I thought I’d broken the house. Perhaps it was then that my father first uttered the mantra that would echo through my childhood: Leave. Things. Alooone.
Indiana StatePosted by
Mark Star

You Should Remove All Birdfeeders – A New Disease is Killing Birds in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says it receives dozens of reports of sick and dying birds. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, sick and dying songbirds have been found in over 65 counties of Indiana. On July 2, the mysterious disease killed numerous birds in 53 counties. Currently, dying and sick birds are present in Allen, Benton, Bartholomew, Brown, Boone, Cass, Carroll, Clay, Clark, Crawford, Clinton, Decatur, Dearborn, Delaware, DeKalb, Elkhart, Dubois, Floyd, Fayette, Gibson, Fulton, Greene, Grant, Hancock, Hamilton, Hendricks, Harrison, Howard, Henry, Jackson, Huntington, Jay, Jasper, Johnson, Jefferson, LaGrange, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Lake, Madison, Lawrence, Marshall, Marion, Morgan, Monroe, Noble, Newton, Orange, Ohio, Parke, Owen, Pulaski, Porter, Randolph, Putnam, Rush, Ripley, St. Joseph, Shelby, Sullivan, Starke, Union, Tippecanoe, Vigo, Vanderburgh, Washington, Warrick, Whitley, and White.
AnimalsSun-Gazette

We hope bird disease is not something more

We are alarmed — as all of us should be — about the mysterious deaths of our beloved birds. Over the past six weeks, thousands of birds across multiple states in the Northeast have been spotted with eye and brain problems. Did you ever hear the story about the canary...
AnimalsCorydon Democrat

Unknown illness killing songbirds

During the past several weeks, sick and dead songbirds have been reported in more than half of Indiana counties, including Harrison, Floyd, Washington, Clark and Orange. The cause of illness remains unknown, but the signs are visibly noticeable. Affected birds fall victim to neurological damage, eye swelling and crusty discharge around the eyes. The Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources reports the principal species affected are the blue jay, American robin, common grackle, starling, northern cardinal and brown-headed cowbird.
Animalsdenvergazette.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife monitoring birds for "mysterious disease" that's killing many in mid-Atlantic

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are monitoring the state's bird population after a "mysterious disease" has killed many in the mid-Atlantic region. Officials said there have been no confirmed cases of the disease in Colorado so far, but are on the lookout for birds that are sick or have died with swollen eyes, blindness and signs of neurologic impairment, according to a news release.
Virginia Statewydaily.com

A Mysterious Illness is Killing Birds in Virginia. Here’s What You Can Do

STATEWIDE — Bird lovers across the east coast are being asked to take down bird feeders in response to a mysterious illness affecting birds. According to a July 6 news release from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), wildlife managers in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky began receiving reports in May regarding sick and dying birds who were observed as having eye swelling and crusty discharge. Additionally, there were also signs of neurological difficulties.
Maryland StateCumberland Times-News

Unknown illness afflicting birds not reported in Western Maryland

CUMBERLAND — A mysterious illness afflicting birds throughout the country has been found in Maryland, but not in the western region of the state as of yet. “I have not heard of finding these mysterious dead birds locally,” said Sherry Frick, agriculture educator and master gardener coordinator in Allegany County, University of Maryland Extension.
Indiana State95.3 MNC

Indiana DNR still unable to identify disease killing birds

The Indiana DNR is still searching for a reason behind the death of numerous songbirds across the Hoosier State, and they’re asking the public to help keep the birds from gathering in backyards. The sick and dying songbirds have shown neurological signs of illness, such as tremors, stumbling, weakness and...
Neptune City, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

