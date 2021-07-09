Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Watch These Sports If the Olympics Get Cancelled After All

By Sam Blum
Lifehacker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith COVID-19 making a resurgence in Tokyo, the Olympics are currently coming apart at the seams, including an announcement on Thursday from Japan’s Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa that the Games would proceed without fans. If watching the world’s most prestigious athletic competition take place in deserted venues sounds too depressing though, take note: There are plenty of sporting events taking place across the world in July that won’t be as disheartening as a lifeless Olympics.

lifehacker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Fox Sports#Espn Deportes#Rugby Union#Peacock Premium#Espn Plus#The Copa America Final#South American#Fox#European#Inter Milan#Everton#Arsenal#Espn2#Wrc Com#Redbull#British#Motortrend#Barcelona#The Golf Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Livestream
News Break
Soccer
Country
Japan
News Break
MLB
Country
South Africa
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAthespun.com

Tonight’s Bucks News Has Basketball Fans Calling Game 5 Into Question

A few hours before tipoff of tonight’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Finals game, we’ve had some troubling news come out of the Bucks camp. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Giannis and a reserve big man for the Bucks, has entered health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game. He’s joined by assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer.
SocietyThe Guardian

Germany walk off after alleged racial abuse in Olympics warmup

The German men’s Olympic team left the pitch five minutes before the end of their warmup game against Honduras on Saturday after defender Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused. The game, played behind closed doors, was tied at 1-1 at the time of the incident, which the Honduras national team...
SportsForward

Tokyo Olympics: All the Jewish athletes to watch

(JTA) — The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are finally happening, a full year after they were planned. And yes, they’re still being called the 2020 Olympics, even though they’re happening in 2021. The Jewish athletes competing this year — and there are many — are the products of inspiring journeys. There’s...
SportsPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

These Six Sports are New to the Olympics for 2021

Just to avoid the social media cacophony let me clarify the headline for you. The Tokyo Olympic Games are set to open on July 23rd, 2021. The games were supposed to have been contested last year but because of the coronavirus pandemic, they were postponed. There six sports that we are describing as "new" for the games this year. However, two of those sports are actually returning sports that have been on hiatus for over a decade.
Sportschapelboro.com

Stroman on Sports: A Troubled Olympic Games

Dr. Deborah Stroman speaks with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell about the challenges that lie ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which are set to begin in just a few days. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
SportsESPN

After three misses, Tejaswini Sawant, 41, finally gets a shot at the Olympics

It was at a press conference of the Indian rifle and pistol team that Tejaswini Sawant first realised it -- when a call had gone out to identify the senior-most member of the relatively young team (median age, 27). "I genuinely thought Sanjeev [Rajput, 39] was the senior-most. That's the moment it first struck me. I'm the oldest one here!" she says.
SportsBryan College Station Eagle

Should Summer Olympics be canceled?

Thousands of the world’s best athletes are schedule to run, swim, vault and perform other amazing feats in Tokyo in less than two weeks. In doing so, they will perform in front of thousands – of empty seats. Just days ago, the International Olympic Committee decided to ban Japanese fans...
Cell Phonesmynbc5.com

Tokyo Olympics: Schedule, events and how to watch live

TOKYO, Tokyo — After years of waiting, the Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23 and continue into early August. The Summer Games will serve as the largest ever with nearly 340 events scheduled to take place across 33 sports. That includes the addition of four new sports — climbing, surfing, karate and skateboarding.
MLBdailydodgers.com

The Sports Report: There will be no fans in the stands at the Olympics

It marked the first time Urías, protected from injury by the Dodgers in recent years, topped 100 pitches in his major league career. It was exactly what the Dodgers, down to three healthy and available starting pitchers, needed to avoid a four-game sweep and rest an exhausted relief corps. The Dodgers (54-34) had already been without Dustin May since May 1 when Major League Baseball placed Trevor Bauer on a seven-day paid administrative leave July 2 after a woman accused him of sexual assault.
Combat Sportsalaskareporter.com

Yukoners to watch Olympics on TV, after scrapping Tokyo plans

Sharon Shorty and Derek Yap were all set — Shorty had pins to trade, Yap was keen to see some old friends in Japan, and they were both more than ready to cheer on Canada’s athletes. But spectators are now banned from the Tokyo Olympics, and so the Whitehorse couple...
Sportschatsports.com

OLYMPIC TALK | NBC SPORTS

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Three-time world champion Peter Sagan will miss the Tokyo Olympics after he had surgery to treat an infection in his right knee that occurred following a crash at the Tour de France. The Slovak Olympic Committee and the Slovak Cycling Federation said Sagan won’t be able to...
SportsTime Out Global

5 Olympic sports to try in Tokyo

Surfing, skateboarding and sports climbing are some of the newly added sports in the Tokyo Olympics – go try them out now. The Olympics and Paralympics are the biggest sporting events in the world. Once every four years, seeing athletes compete on the world stage never fails to reignite our interest in sport and fitness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy