Watch These Sports If the Olympics Get Cancelled After All
With COVID-19 making a resurgence in Tokyo, the Olympics are currently coming apart at the seams, including an announcement on Thursday from Japan's Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa that the Games would proceed without fans. If watching the world's most prestigious athletic competition take place in deserted venues sounds too depressing though, take note: There are plenty of sporting events taking place across the world in July that won't be as disheartening as a lifeless Olympics.
