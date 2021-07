The Fast & Furious franchise has been around for decades now, and it’s success can partially be attributed to the excellent, on-screen chemistry of the cast. However, things haven’t always been a cakewalk behind the scenes. The franchise has seen a couple of feuds among the stars, with one being between Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson. The situation got pretty heated after a while, but it looks like things have finally subsided. Now, on the heels of the release of F9, Gibson has opened up about the funny way he and Johnson are “reconnecting.”