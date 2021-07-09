Deshaun Watson works out with 'family' Justin Fields, Jordan Love

Despite being division rivals, Bears QB Justin Fields and Packers QB Jordan Love are all for getting each other better before the NFL season begins. Justin Fields and Jordan Love are heading into training camp in two different situations about their Week 1 status. Fields is the clear backup for the Chicago Bears, as head coach Matt Nagy has committed to Andy Dalton as their Week 1 starter. Love is preparing as if he could be the Week 1 starter because of the Aaron Rodgers drama surrounding the Green Bay Packers.