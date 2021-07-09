Cancel
Skokie, IL

Gov. Pritzker Signs Historic Legislation Requiring Asian American History to be Taught in Public Schools

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 8 days ago
SKOKIE - Today, Governor JB Pritzker signed HB 376, the Teaching Equitable Asian American History Act, into law, making Illinois the first state in the nation to require a unit of Asian American history be taught in public schools. The monumental measure will ensure every high school graduate in Illinois will learn about Asian American history as well as the rich contributions and traditions of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. The legislation builds on the progress the state Continue Reading

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Awards $3.5 Million In Restore, Reinvest, And Renew Program Grants In Response To Summer Violence

CHICAGO—Using revenue generated from adult-use cannabis sales, the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) today announced 21 grants totaling $3.5 million to organizations offering young people and emerging adults (ages 10 to 25) pro-social activities that may reduce violence and victimization or provide increased street intervention this summer. Grant awards will support three months of programming, from July 1 to September 30. The grants are part of the Restore, Reinvest, Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces SBA Assistance Approved For Dupage County For June Tornadoes

Residents and Businesses in DuPage County Can Apply for Low-Interest, Long-Term Loans to Boost Recovery SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker today announced the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved the state’s request for assistance to help people and businesses in DuPage County from severe storms and tornadoes that occurred in June 2021. In addition to DuPage County, people and businesses in the contiguous Illinois counties of Cook, Kane, Kendall and Will also are Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

Masks Can Be Optional In Illinois School Districts

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois schools can resume in-person learning without masks next month now that the state has clarified its guidance to acknowledge local school boards should decide which COVID-19 policies best fit their students. Local school boards will have the final say on whether students return to classrooms wearing masks this fall, a spokeswoman for Gov. J.B. Pritzker said July 13 in response to a blogger. The clarified guidance reiterates advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Lottery Dates for 185 Cannabis Dispensary Licenses and Notifies Over 200 Awardees of Craft Grow, Infuser, and Transporter Lic

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker today announced three lotteries to distribute 185 licenses to operate adult-use cannabis dispensaries will be held in July and August. Additionally, over 200 people across the state have qualified to receive Craft Grow, Infuser, and Transporter licenses, the first set of licenses to be awarded under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act (CRTA). Of those eligible to receive the licenses for craft grow, infuser and transportation, 67 percent identify as Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

Duckworth, Durbin Announce Nearly $7 Million for Rural Water And Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements In Illinois

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Chair of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water and Wildlife, and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced a total of $6.91 million in federal loans and grants to help rural communities modernize drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. The funding was awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program to five Illinois communities. Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

Congresswoman Robin Kelly Introduces Bill To Protect Consumers From Discrimination

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) introduced the Consumer Equity Protection Act of 2021 to establish a federal taskforce to advise the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on issues of equity impacting consumers of protected classes. “We know that many times, folks are targeted based on their identity as a member of a certain protected class like age, race, religion, sexual orientation or disability. We have a duty to protect Americans who may be at increased risk of Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

Bourne Asks For Veto Of Flawed Ethics Reform

MORRISONVILLE — State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) is urging Governor Pritzker to issue an amendatory veto to a piece of ethics reform legislation that was passed on the final day of session in the Illinois House. This comes after Legislative Inspector General Pope announced her resignation partially citing provisions in Senate Bill 539 that limit the jurisdiction of the LIG. The bill, SB539, makes changes to the state’s ethics laws. Over the course of the last year Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

$51,627 In Unemployment Benefits Is Average For A Parent In Illinois

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois employers are hurting from a lack of workers while the state unemployment rate remains high. When a parent can stay home and make $51,627 on unemployment, the prospects of getting more workers back to work this summer appear dim. Illinois’ unemployment rate rose to 7.2% July 15, the 42nd worst in the nation, at the same time employers are having trouble filling job vacancies. Get a job, and the average Illinoisan can expect to earn $55,770 a year. Stay home and Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

Illinois Extension Contributes To Vaccination Awareness Effort In State

URBANA — There are many factors that influence whether an individual chooses to be vaccinated. A lack of reliable information can create vaccine hesitancy, particularly in rural and medically underserved communities. A new partnership between Cooperative Extension , the Extension Foundation, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture , and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is empowering land-grant universities across the country to Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Awards $200,000 In Broadband Ready Grants To Strengthen Regional Broadband Engagement, Announces $250,000 In New Funding

SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced the first cohort of grant recipients as part of the Office of Broadband Regional Engagement for Adoption + Digital Equity (READY) program. Through this first of its kind program, $200,000 has been awarded to four regional entities to accelerate progress toward eliminating the digital divide. The inaugural READY cohort is fueling local efforts in four major regions Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

Durbin Urges Colleagues To Support Nomination Of Tiffany Cunningham To The Federal Circuit

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today spoke in support of the nomination of Tiffany P. Cunningham, to be United States Circuit Judge for the Federal Circuit, ahead of her cloture vote on the Senate floor. In a speech on the Senate floor, Durbin highlighted that Ms. Cunningham will bring much-needed diversity to the bench as well as impeccable credentials. The Senate voted to advance Ms. Cunningham’s nomination Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

Illinois Department Of Revenue Issues Automatic Tax Refunds To Thousands Of Unemployment Benefit Recipients

CHICAGO — Governor Pritzker announced today that the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) has issued automatic refunds to close to 350,000 eligible taxpayers who electronically filed their 2020 Illinois Individual Income Tax Returns prior to a newly enacted federal unemployment tax exemption. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 included a retroactive provision making the first $10,200 per taxpayer (up to $20,400 married, filing jointly) of unemployment benefits nontaxable for Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

Madison County Adds 26 Deaths to COVID-19 Data, Positivity Rate Is 8.03 Percent Over Past 7 Days

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Health Department announced on Thursday, after a death record review process with the Illinois Department of Public Health over the past few months, MCHD has been made aware of 26 additional COVID-19 deaths in the county. The health department said please note that data is provisional and subject to change during a pandemic. Through death record review, public health continues to verify and update data on an ongoing basis. "The increase of 26 deaths were found Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

Public Health Officials Announce 4,449 New Cases Of Coronavirus Disease Over The Past Week

73% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 57% are fully vaccinated SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,449 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 62 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, July 9, 2021. 73% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 57% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

Duckworth, Durbin Help Fischer & Klobuchar Re-introduce Bipartisan Bill Expanding Market For Biofuels Year-round

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today helped U.S. Senators Deb Fischer (R-NE) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), members of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee, re-introduce the bipartisan Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act . The bill would extend the Reid vapor pressure (RVP) volatility waiver to ethanol blends above 10 percent, which would increase market access and continue to allow retailers across the country to sell E15 and other higher-ethanol Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

SIU Trustees Approve Photocopying And Digital Media Services For SIUE; Donna Richter To Receive Distinguished Service Award

EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University (SIU) Board of Trustees, at its regularly scheduled meeting held virtually today, approved contracts for photocopying services and digital media buying services for the Edwardsville campus, along with re-electing three community directors to the SIUE University Park Board of Directors. The board approved a five-year, $975,000 contract with Watts Copy Systems, of Springfield, for leasing multifunction office machines for copying, printing, Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

The Gori Law Firm Names Epps And Marcus As New Partners

EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm, nationally recognized and based in Edwardsville, Ill., is proud to announce attorneys Jason Epps and Bob Marcus have been named the firm’s newest partners. Both attorneys will be working in the Edwardsville location. Jason Epps joined The Gori Law Firm while completing his law degree at Southern Illinois University School of Law. As an attorney, he is licensed to practice law in Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri and focuses his career on assisting individual Continue Reading
RiverBender.com

Durbin, Senators Introduce Bill To Protect Consumers From Shady, High Cost Lending

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) today introduced legislation that would cap fees and interest on consumer loans at an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of 36 percent—the same limit currently in place for loans marketed to military service members and their families. Studies show that while lenders today offer easy credit, these transactions often come with high Continue Reading

