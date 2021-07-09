Gov. Pritzker Signs Historic Legislation Requiring Asian American History to be Taught in Public Schools
SKOKIE - Today, Governor JB Pritzker signed HB 376, the Teaching Equitable Asian American History Act, into law, making Illinois the first state in the nation to require a unit of Asian American history be taught in public schools. The monumental measure will ensure every high school graduate in Illinois will learn about Asian American history as well as the rich contributions and traditions of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. The legislation builds on the progress the state Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Comments / 0