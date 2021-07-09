ISP Probes Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in Williamson County

SPRINGFIELD - Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Will Dimitroff and several other riders who started in Alton are off to a good start on day two of the Illinois C.O.P.S. Ride. Multiple area riders are participating in the C.O.P.S. Ride this year. The ride began in Alton and ended in Springfield on Thursday night. By Friday night, the riders will be in Peoria. On Saturday, Day 3, the ride continues from Peoria to Naperville, and on Sunday, Day 4, from Naperville To Woodstock. Day 1 was Continue Reading