Kannapolis, NC

Kannapolis City Schools going back to in-person learning 5 days a week to start year

By Thomas Lott
Independent Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKannapolis City Schools announced its plan for students’ return to campus in a Facebook video message Friday. “While we will have additional messaging in the coming weeks about the 21-22 school year we can share that in KCS we plan to be face to face five days a week for all grade levels,” new KCS Superintendent Kevin Garay said.

