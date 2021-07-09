Raynham celebrates the Fourth

The atmosphere at Raynham Hall Museum on July Fourth is always celebratory, but this year it was even more so. The museum has traditionally been a popular gathering spot on the holiday, a historic place to enjoy free ice cream and a tour of the house museum after the parade. The parade was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t deter residents and visitors from coming to Raynham for the first community event in the hamlet since Covid-19 appeared. And gathering unmasked for live musical performances and free tours of the new education center and the museum appeared to lighten the hearts of residents and visitors alike.