Have you been outside lately, or traveled somewhere new? An easy hike that brings you to beautiful scenery like this is always a great time had by all. Why not take a hike soon? Planning this adventure is one beauty that won’t be a burden. Out here, things are simple and beauty is abundant. Who […] The post Kent Falls Via Appalachian Trail Is An Easy Hike In Connecticut That Takes You To An Unforgettable View appeared first on Only In Your State.