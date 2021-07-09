Secretary of State Mac Warner reports 1,347 new business registrations for June 2021
The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,347 new businesses statewide during the month of June 2021 according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. Pendleton County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of nine new businesses, a 1.97% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Summers, Hampshire, Greenbrier and Tucker counties also had notable growth during the month.mountainmessenger.com
Comments / 0