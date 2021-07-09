Cancel
Public Health

State expert recommends blood testing for PFAS contaminant

Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of recommendations to prevent and manage exposure to PFAS chemicals were presented by experts Tuesday to the state's task force investigating the health affects of the chemicals in water. The recommendations ranged from offering blood tests to people in areas exposed to PFAS to additional funds for statewide...

