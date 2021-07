It’s a good idea to have great office software on your PC or Mac but it can be expensive to enjoy the best options out there. Fortunately, we’ve got the deal for you. Right now, you can snap up Microsoft Office 365 Personal for just $52 at HP for a limited time only. That’s a modest but crucial savings of $18, making this a sweet deal if you’re looking to enjoy 12 months of Microsoft Office 365 time for less than usual. We can’t see stock lasting for long though so if you want to get in on this offer, snap it up now before the price goes back to normal.