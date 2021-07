Billy Whitenack is the new mayor of Harrodsburg. The Harrodsburg City Commission voted unanimously to make him mayor at their regular meeting on Monday, July 12. Whitenack has been serving as mayor pro tem since taking a seat on the Harrodsburg City Commission in January. As mayor pro tem, Whitenack chaired city commission meetings when former Mayor Art Freeman was unavailable. Freeman resigned last month because he is undergoing treatment for leukemia.