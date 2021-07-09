Cancel
Asheboro, NC

Asheboro soup kitchen serves as a source of daily bread for homeless and low-income residents

Asheboro Courier-Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDora Atlas had a vision and ran with it. She loved the Asheboro community and did not want to see anyone hungry. Atlas opened the doors of Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen 30 years ago. Atlas initially planned to finance her mission with social security income and personal savings but was helped by the community's response. Soon after, she launched a ministry that is still a vital part of the community.

www.courier-tribune.com

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

