Asheboro soup kitchen serves as a source of daily bread for homeless and low-income residents
Dora Atlas had a vision and ran with it. She loved the Asheboro community and did not want to see anyone hungry. Atlas opened the doors of Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen 30 years ago. Atlas initially planned to finance her mission with social security income and personal savings but was helped by the community's response. Soon after, she launched a ministry that is still a vital part of the community.www.courier-tribune.com
