LSU Transfer Seneca Knight Reportedly Set to Visit BYU

We are nearing the middle of July and the BYU basketball staff is still recruiting the transfer portal. The Cougars already added transfer guard Te'Jon Lucas in May - Lucas committed to BYU over fellow finalists Utah, Nevada, DePaul, and New Mexico State. With Lucas on board, the staff is looking for one final addition to round out the 2021-2022 BYU basketball roster. One target that has emerged from the portal is LSU transfer Seneca Knight.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Knight is planning a visit to BYU next week.

"LSU transfer Seneca Knight tells me that he will visit BYU next week. Recently visited Georgia Southern. Also receiving interest from Virginia Tech." - Jon Rothstein

Seneca Knight is a 6'7 guard out of Louisiana. He played the first three years of his career at San Jose State where he averaged 11.5 points per game. Knight transferred from San Jose State to LSU following last season, but he entered the transfer portal once again before suiting up for the Tigers.

As a sophomore at San Jose State, Knight scored 17.1 points per game on 40.3% shooting from the field. He only appeared in four games as a junior last season. You can check out his sophomore highlights below.

Knight would be an excellent addition to this BYU basketball roster. He would instantly increase BYU's odds of returning to the NCAA tournament and their odds of winning games in the tournament. As a result of COVID-19, Knight has two years of eligibility remaining if he elects to use his free year of eligibility.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI