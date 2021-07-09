Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

LSU Transfer Seneca Knight Reportedly Set to Visit BYU

By Casey Lundquist
Posted by 
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 8 days ago

We are nearing the middle of July and the BYU basketball staff is still recruiting the transfer portal. The Cougars already added transfer guard Te'Jon Lucas in May - Lucas committed to BYU over fellow finalists Utah, Nevada, DePaul, and New Mexico State. With Lucas on board, the staff is looking for one final addition to round out the 2021-2022 BYU basketball roster. One target that has emerged from the portal is LSU transfer Seneca Knight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fUF5B_0asC3qJ900

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Knight is planning a visit to BYU next week.

"LSU transfer Seneca Knight tells me that he will visit BYU next week. Recently visited Georgia Southern. Also receiving interest from Virginia Tech." - Jon Rothstein

Seneca Knight is a 6'7 guard out of Louisiana. He played the first three years of his career at San Jose State where he averaged 11.5 points per game. Knight transferred from San Jose State to LSU following last season, but he entered the transfer portal once again before suiting up for the Tigers.

As a sophomore at San Jose State, Knight scored 17.1 points per game on 40.3% shooting from the field. He only appeared in four games as a junior last season. You can check out his sophomore highlights below.

Knight would be an excellent addition to this BYU basketball roster. He would instantly increase BYU's odds of returning to the NCAA tournament and their odds of winning games in the tournament. As a result of COVID-19, Knight has two years of eligibility remaining if he elects to use his free year of eligibility.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments / 0

CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
11
Followers
164
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

CougsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of BYU athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Lucas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Basketball#Byu#Lsu#Byu#Cougars#Depaul#Cbs Sports#Georgia Southern#Tigers#Instagram Byu Si
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Sports
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Facebook
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
Mobile, ALPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LB Shemar James makes commitment

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide were among the top contenders high school football recruit Shemar James. James is a four-star outside linebacker prospect, who plays football for Faith Academy in Mobile, Alabama. Now, Shemar James has committed to Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators football program. James will...
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Bad news for Clemson football and baseball

A two-sport Clemson signee was taken on Day 2 of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday. North Oconee High School (Bogart, Ga.) product Bubba Chandler was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 72nd pick in the third round of the draft. A pitcher/shortstop on the diamond and...
NBAthespun.com

Tonight’s Bucks News Has Basketball Fans Calling Game 5 Into Question

A few hours before tipoff of tonight’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Finals game, we’ve had some troubling news come out of the Bucks camp. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Giannis and a reserve big man for the Bucks, has entered health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game. He’s joined by assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer.
Lexington, KYWKYT 27

LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal lands at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal has committed to Kentucky. Rosenthal, a 6-foot-7, 320-pound left tackle, entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago and is the second LSU player to transfer to UK in the past three seasons, joining cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who led the Wildcats in interceptions in 2020.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

REPORT: LSU adds Arizona All-American Jacob Berry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added a key player heading into next season with the addition of Arizona Wildcat All-American Jacob Berry. The Tigers recently hired former Arizona head coach Jay Johnson as the successor to Hall of Famer Paul Mainieri and soon after several Arizona players reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Kentucky State247Sports

Report: Former LSU offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal lands at Kentucky

Kentucky reportedly has landed a big-time transfer in the portal, as Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones says former LSU left tackle Dare Rosenthal will enroll at the school this fall. Rosenthal entered the transfer portal last week after being dismissed for a violation of team rules. Rosenthal played left tackle...
Baton Rouge, LAKPLC TV

REPORT: DBU’s Dan Fitzgerald to join Jay Johnson at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball is continuing to build their coaching staff under new head baseball coach Jay Johnson. The Tigers are expected to hire Dan Fitzgerald from Dallas Baptist University according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rodgers. This news comes just one day after D1 Baseball reported that...
Baton Rouge, LAfox8live.com

REPORT: LSU to hire Jason Kelly as pitching coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson has made his first addition to his coaching staff. The Tigers are expected to hire Arizona State’s Jason Kelly as the next pitching coach according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers. Kelly, spent the last three seasons with the...
Bradenton, FLCBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star athlete Keon Sabb to make college commitment live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ

Four-star athlete Keon Sabb will make his college decision known Saturday at 4 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has narrowed down his finalists to Clemson, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M and Georgia. You can watch his announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Tyler Booker Makes College Decision

IMG Academy product Tyler Booker is the fifth-ranked tackle in the 2022 class as a four-star, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the most highly-touted prospects in the country. Booker made all five of his visits in June as he saw Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State and...
Arizona Statelafourchegazette.com

LSU Baseball lands All-American transfer from Arizona

New LSU Baseball coach Jay Johnson got his first victory as a Tiger tonight – scoring a huge transfer commitment from one of the best college baseball players in the country last season. Infielder Jacob Berry announced on Twitter tonight that he's committed to LSU, the place he will play...

Comments / 0

Community Policy