View Now: Glasstire’s 20th Anniversary Auction

Both soft politics and radical agendas run throughout the programming of this year’s edition. Since its launch in 2007, Manchester International Festival has showcased new work from across the arts in venues throughout the city. In 2021 the curating of the talks and discussions programme was handed to local people, so it is with good reason that the Festival prides itself on the diversity and inclusivity of its programming and its commitment to reaching new audiences. Most events are free, and there are countless ways for audiences to encounter them. Though one wonders how far such ‘democratisation of art’ stretches on seeing locals being asked to come back later as Swiss uber-curator Hans Ulrich Obrist is ushered to the front of the queue for Marta Minujín’s Big Ben Lying Down With Political Books. The work, a 42-metre, walk-through sculpture of a toppled Big Ben in Piccadilly Gardens, is largely composed of scaffolding, the surface wrapped in polythene which encase 20,000 books. The titles were chosen by Manchester organisations for their role in shaping British politics and range from Angela Davis and Mary Wollstonecraft to Karl Marx and Marcus Rashford. All 20,000 will be given away for free in the final three days of the Festival (which runs until 18 July). In keeping with the ethos of Minujín’s work, the Obrist queue-jumping was less to do with artworld toadying than the pre-booking required by some of the venues for COVID-19 social distancing purposes.