Alexandria, MN

Jessica Hjelle to direct human resources for Alexandria Public Schools

By Editorials
Echo Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexandria Public Schools announces that Jessica Hjelle will be joining the district leadership team as director of human resources. Hjelle will replace Scott Heckert, who retired on June 30. Hjelle brings 17 years of experience in human resources, the past nine in her role as HR manager at LGC. School Board approval is expected at the July 19 regular meeting. Hjelle will begin her duties on July 19.

www.echopress.com

