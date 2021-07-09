Hunger kills 11 people every minute: Oxfam

"A peer reviewed, scientific study showed that the COVID-19 vaccine causes two deaths for every three lives it saves.” This claim was made on "The Liz Wheeler Show" (video here), a Facebook video with over 1.4 million Facebook followers, which was first posted on June 30th. It refers to a study that was published in the journal Vaccines on June 24. Four days later, (and 2 days before the first Wheeler show post) the journal appended a note to the study, expressing concerns about the study and calling its main conclusion incorrect. The claim is misleading because it is a misrepresentation of the data, as expressed by the staff of the journal and the European Medicines Agency which runs the database used to record adverse reactions to the vaccines. The study was ultimately retracted on July 2.