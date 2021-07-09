Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

DMX's Cause Of Death Has Finally Been Revealed

By Cody Copeland
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hip-hop artists, fans, and anyone who listened to the radio in the '90s received heartbreaking news about one of the turn of the century's greatest hitmakers in April 2021. The devastating death of DMX came as a surprise to most. The growling, barking rapper, whose given name was Earl Simmons, was only 50 years old, and less than a year before he had appeared on the rap battle webcast Verzuz, going head-to-head with another '90s great, Snoop Dogg. The nostalgia of that moment has now become a bitter reminder of what DMX's family, friends, and fans have lost.

www.grunge.com

Comments / 0

Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmx#Cause Of Death#Dmx#Vulture#Persons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicMic

DMX's cause of death should wake hip-hop up to its substance abuse problem

After nearly three months or mourning, reports have surfaced over the cause of DMX's death being attributed to a cocaine-induced heart attack that effectively cut off circulation to his brain. The details of his death should be yet another wake-up call to hip-hop on its deleterious relationship with drug addiction.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

DMX Cause of Death Reportedly Released

Nearly three months after the hip-hop legend DMX passed away, we now know the cause of his death. According to reports, the “Party Up” rapper, whose legal name was Earl Simmons, died at 50 on April 9 from a cocaine-induced heart attack. After suffering the heart attack, it cut off blood flow to his brain, resulting in a deadly combination.
Health ServicesComplex

DMX’s Official Cause of Death Detailed in New Report

DMX’s cause of death has been confirmed in a new report. On Thursday, Victoria Bekiempis reported for Vulture that DMX died from a cocaine-induced heart attack that resulted in a lack of blood circulation to his brain. The report, which cites a source from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office, added that the cause of death was determined using documentation provided by medical officials and law enforcement authorities. An autopsy was not performed by the medical examiner’s office.
CelebritiesComplex

Man Tweets That His Mom Met Snoop Dogg, People Beg to Differ

If you’ve ever bumped into Snoop Dogg in California, you might want to double check your photos. Podcast host Mat George hopped on Twitter this past weekend to share a story about how his mom met Snoop Dogg in Los Angeles after visiting for a weekend, and while his mom looked pretty convinced in the picture, she clearly didn’t meet the real Snoop.
Musicradiofacts.com

Cause of Biz Markie’s Death

Raper and DJ Biz Markie or Marcel Theo Hall (April 8, 1964 – July 16, 2021), died this evening from complications of Diabetes. he was 57. At the time of his death, he was with his wife Tara Hall. Biz was most famous for his hits “Just a Friend” and...
Los Angeles, CAPeople

Los Angeles Rapper's Murder Captured on Instagram Live as He's Shot Multiple Times Mid-Conversation

A Los Angeles-based rapper was murdered last week while he was live-streaming on Instagram. Zerail Rivera, whose stage name is Indian Red Boy, was killed on July 8 while he was sitting in his car on Chadron Ave in Hawthorne, police said in a press release Saturday. Rivera's identity was also confirmed by the LA County coroner, though his cause of death is pending further investigation.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Fans Urge Diddy to Come Out After Praising Lil Nas X's BET Awards 2021 Kiss

Aside from complimenting the 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' rapper, the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker gushes over Queen Latifah for winning an award at the annual event. AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has made people convinced that he's a part of the LGBTQ community. After praising Lil Nas X for his making out session at the BET Awards 2021, the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker was urged by fans to come out.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Affiliate Gunplay Puts Cocaine Abuse Aftermath On Instagram

Whenever Gunplay makes the news, it’s typically not for anything good. In March, the Maybach Music Group affiliate was forced to address a viral video in which he appears to degrade an Asian fan. In the clip, the 41-year-old rapper hurls a slew of racial slurs while blaming the unidentified person for the coronavirus.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Leaked Beyoncé audio shows just how unreal her voice actually is

After harsh words from rapper, Trick Daddy, questioning Beyoncé’s musical talent, her engineer, DJ Swivel, has released never-before-heard audio that will have Trick Daddy eating his words. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and shop the latest from Beyoncé. “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy