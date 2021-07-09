DMX's Cause Of Death Has Finally Been Revealed

Hip-hop artists, fans, and anyone who listened to the radio in the '90s received heartbreaking news about one of the turn of the century's greatest hitmakers in April 2021. The devastating death of DMX came as a surprise to most. The growling, barking rapper, whose given name was Earl Simmons, was only 50 years old, and less than a year before he had appeared on the rap battle webcast Verzuz, going head-to-head with another '90s great, Snoop Dogg. The nostalgia of that moment has now become a bitter reminder of what DMX's family, friends, and fans have lost.